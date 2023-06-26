Rishab Shetty gets emotional, shares video from daughter's ear-piercing ceremony at the home he ‘grew up in’. Watch

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty has shared a glimpse of daughter Radhya's ear-piercing ceremony. The actor as well as wife Pragathi Shetty and their family were dressed in their traditional best for the function, which recently took place at Rishab's childhood home in Karnataka. Also read: Rishab Shetty spotted at polling booth in Udupi as he casts his vote in Karnataka assembly election 2023, shares pics

Watch Rishab Shetty's family video

Rishab Shetty shared a video from daughter's ear-piercing ceremony at home.

Rishab wore a white lungi with a green shirt for the ceremony. He held daughter Radhya in his arms as she cried, while getting her ear pierced. Pragathi, who wore a traditional green saree, held her daughter's hand and gave her a kiss. They were surrounded by their family during the ceremony, which also featured a puja and beautiful floral decorations.

Rishab also posed for a family photo with his wife and kids – Radhya and Ranvit Shetty – who were dressed in colourful ethnic clothes. Sharing their video, Rishab tweeted, “The home where I grew up is filled with memories, and now Radhya's ear-piercing ceremony added another special moment to it.”

Fans love Rishab's video

Reacting to the video, a fan tweeted, 'Beautiful, both your kids are very cute, a good mixture of you and the wife." One more said, "Wow, so sweet." A fan also said, "Congratulations brother! Waiting for another Kantara movie."

Many others also tweeted about Kantara, saying the were looking forward to Kantara 2.

About Kantara

Rishab gained worldwide appreciation with his performance in Kantara. Helmed by Rishab, Kantara featured him in the lead role and was released on September 30, 2022. It got a positive response from critics and audience alike for its storyline and visuals. It grossed over ₹400 crore globally.

Produced by Hombale Films, the film also had Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda and Kishore in key roles. It was set in the forests of Karnataka in a village, where they worshipped the deity Panjurli Daiva. Kantara followed the character of Rishab, who played a Kambala champion, and had a faceoff with an upright officer from Karnataka Forest Department.

Kantara 2

Earlier this year, the makers had announced plans for part 2 of the hit Kannada film. The second part of the film won't be a sequel; instead it will be a prequel that will explore the events first introduced in Kantara.

In March, the official handle of Hombale Films had tweeted, “On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi and New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates.”

