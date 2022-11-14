Kantara's Pragathi Shetty reveals she wore her mom's saree in film

Actor-designer Pragathi Shetty was the costume designer for her husband, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty's film hit Kannada film Kantara. She has now revealed that one of the sarees that she wore in the film (as the queen) belonged to her mother. (Also read: Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda say Kantara's love story isn't 'regressive')

Kantara featured Rishab in the titular role along with Pramod Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, and Kishore in important roles. Based on regional folklore and rituals, Kantara was made on a small budget of ₹16 crore and has become the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, second only to KGF 2.

Talking about her role and the dresses she wore for it, Pragathi told News18, “Yes, I have played the role of the queen that comes at the beginning of the movie. I have worn three sarees and each saree has a story. I wanted a specific material and colour that is not in vogue now but is vibrant nonetheless since the role is of a different era of a queen. One saree, the yellow one is a Banarasi saree with an artistic pallu as the highlight. It had to be a 50-year-old one but it isn’t. Thankfully, it can’t be made out on camera.”

She added, “The second saree, a maroon-coloured one is my mom’s wedding saree. And the third one is of an old woman whom I know. The whole sequence of king and queen comes for roughly 2 minutes on screen but was shot for 15 days – day and night at a stretch. Ranvith and Radhya, my kids play the same role (the queen’s kids) in the movie.”

