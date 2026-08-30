Rishab Shetty defends fellow Kannadiga Yash's Toxic amid scathing reactions: ‘Maybe the plot is not on usual track…’

National Award-winning Kannada actor Rishab Shetty has praised another Kannada actor, Yash. He took to Twitter on late Saturday night to post about the latter's latest movie, Toxic.

Rishab Shetty has praised Yash's latest release Toxic.

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Toxic, which was supposed to be Yash's next big success after the KGF movies, has been hit with a storm of bad reviews and worse fan reactions. The film is also not setting the box office on fire like it was expected to. Amid all this, Rishab has showered the film with praises.

Praise for Yash and Toxic from colleagues

He wrote, “As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed."

Rishab did mention that the film may not follow the usual expectations or tropes but one could not ignore the hard work put in by everyone in the team. “Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on which most films travel, but that doesn’t mean the track is wrong. The effort that goes into telling a story, and the journey it takes from being a thought in the mind to becoming a film on screen, is humongous,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Praising Yash, he wrote, "@TheNameIsYash Sir, hats off to the way you have surrendered yourself to a character and a world that demands a larger-than-life performance. I could clearly feel that in every single scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Praising Yash, he wrote, "@TheNameIsYash Sir, hats off to the way you have surrendered yourself to a character and a world that demands a larger-than-life performance. I could clearly feel that in every single scene. {{/usCountry}}

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It’s not easy to give the audience an experience of how guilt multiplies and increases the toxicity in life. I stand with you for attempting this daring experiment, sir."

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We love you for the love you have for taking Kannada cinema to the global stage.

Recently, even Kiccha Sudeep praised the film "Just want to say this, @TheNameIsYash -- you've genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster," he wrote.

Sudeep also said that trying something different takes "guts" and praised Yash for moving away from the usual commercial style.

"It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most importantly, the guts to attempt something like this. #Toxic is an unusual and commendable attempt. There are several portions that are genuinely intriguing and open to great debate, discussion, and learning. Kudos to you for daring to experiment and step away from the conventional," Sudeep wrote.

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Toxic: How is it performing at the box office?

Even on its first Saturday, Toxic was unable to make a major dent in the box office collections. It made just ₹24 crore in India, taking it's domestic box office haul to ₹190 crore.

By this time, on day four, KGF 2 had made ₹135 crore and crossed ₹550 crore in total collection.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film features Yash in dual roles and also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, among others. The film is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP. It was released in theatres on August 26 for Onam.