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Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji beats Sairat's lifetime haul, becomes highest-grossing Marathi film ever

Ritesh Deshmukh's historical drama, Raja Shivaji has earned ₹93.00 crore nett in India and ₹114.80 crore gross worldwide.

May 18, 2026 02:56 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
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In 2016, Sairat created history by becoming the first Marathi film to cross the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. For nearly a decade, no Marathi film managed to break that record. Now, Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji has achieved the feat and emerged as the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. (Also read: Almost gave up, but it kept coming back: Riteish Deshmukh on decade long journey of 'Raja Shivaji')

Raja Shivaji's box office performance so far

Riteish Deshmukh essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji.

The film has shown a strong and consistent performance at the box office since its release. Raja Shivaji opened to impressive numbers and earned more than 30 crore net during its first weekend itself. It continued its successful run through the following weeks, collecting 57.70 crore net by the end of its first week and 84 crore net by the end of the second week.

Written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film has been produced by Genelia D'Souza and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. The historical drama features Riteish and Genelia in lead roles along with an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte.

The film also marked the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia’s sons, Riaan and Rahyl, who portrayed different stages of the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Although the film received mixed reviews from critics upon release, strong word-of-mouth from audiences helped it sustain its box office run. Speaking to PTI earlier, Riteish described Shivaji Maharaj as a childhood hero for many Maharashtrians. He said that stories about the Maratha ruler are deeply rooted in their upbringing and continue to hold emotional significance across generations.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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