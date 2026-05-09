Internet can't have enough of Sairat stars Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar's reunion as film clocks 10 years of release

Rinku smiled as Akash held her by the shoulder and looked directly at the camera. In the caption, she simply mentioned, We met, we laughed, we clicked random pic."

Sairat clocked 10 years of release last month. The Marathi film directed by Nagraj Manjule remains a landmark, revered for its powerful story and performances by Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. Fans of the film were in for a surprise as Rinku and Akash reunited for an event in Mumbai a day ago. What's more, Rinku shared a picture on her Instagram account with Akash, much to the delight of fans.

Fans of the film were happy to see Sairat's Archana and Prashant together. One comment read, “The Sairat pair after so long omg I love these two forever.” Another said, “This pair of Sairat is just as memorable today! Archie and Parshya, your chemistry is always in the hearts of fans.” “Get married like Vijay and Rashmika,” quipped another fan.

About Sairat Sairat, which revolves around a love story of a boy from Paradhi community and the girl belonging to the dominant Maratha community, registered a record performance at the box office upon release. It received universal acclaim and went on to win National awards.

The Hindi remake, named Dhadak (Heartbeat), was produced by Karan Johar and starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles.

"It did so many things for me. It gave me recognition, it gave me confidence. I always felt that Indians should watch the kind of films I wanted to make. My first film Fandry went to a lot of international festivals, was screened in a lot of universities and colleges abroad and got a lot of awards, but not as many Indians saw it as I would have liked. Sairat fulfilled that dream of mine, and it gave me confidence. I didn’t want to make a commercial film that would be superficial and engineered towards people watching it. To make a film in my style, and still have people like it, is what I wanted. If you ask me, Sairat is a sensible film. It went to the Berlin Film Festival, it won awards abroad, and yet, our audiences liked it," Manjule had said of the film's impact in a chat with Reuters in 2018.