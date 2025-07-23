Ronth: Roshan Mathew on why Shahi Kabir’s cop drama is one of the ‘most memorable journeys’

Roshan Mathew, who kickstarted his acting career in Malayalam cinema, has made a mark in Bollywood too with movies such as Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings. The young actor recently appeared as a cop in the Malayalam film Ronth, which has now dropped on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium. In an exclusive interview with OTTplay, Roshan Mathew speaks about playing the rookie cop Dinnathan in the film, which is helmed by filmmaker-writer Shahi Kabir and also stars Dileesh Pothan, who is a filmmaker himself. Roshan Mathew stars as a cop in Ronth

Roshan Mathew starred in one of the lead roles in the 2025 Malayalam film Ronth, which opened to positive reviews. In a recent chat with OTTplay, Roshan Mathew recounted that it was a great experience to be a part of Shahi Kabir’s film. “Ronth is a film that I have had one of the most memorable and one of the longest journeys. Because I have been part of the film right from pretty much when we started off on the project and I have a feeling I will be with it right till the end, the journey is still continuing,” he remarked.

In the slow-burn cop drama, Roshan appears as the more vulnerable of the two cops, as they go about their patrolling duties. The film’s director Shahi Kabir, who has also penned other cop movies such as Joseph and the recent Officer on Duty, is a former cop himself.

“It was a great character to play. The kind of insight that Shahi comes with on policing and the human side of policemen and his potential as a filmmaker, I believe in and enjoy working with,” he remarked.

His co-actor is Dileesh Pothan, who plays the senior and tough officer Yohannan.

Speaking about his experience of acting alongside him, Roshan says, “He has really inspired me with the work he has done. I also think he is a fabulous actor. We worked together in a movie called Moothon in 2018. And this is the second time we are working together. I am just grateful for the experience I have had working as a co-actor.”

