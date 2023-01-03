Sajal Ali, Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan react after ex-Pak army officer's claims against ‘top models, actresses'

Pakistani actors Sajal Ali, Mehwish Hayat, and Kubra Khan have reacted after an ex-Pakistani army officer Adil Raja made accusations against four “top models and actresses”. As per a report, Adil claimed that four women with the initials--MK, MH, SA, and KK or AK, had 'illicit relationships with former top general' of Pakistan. (Also Read | Fawad Khan on possibility of The Legend of Maula Jatt's release in India: 'A great way to handshake, but...)

According to Dawn.com, Adil released a video on December 31 in which he gave statements against the former leadership of the Pakistani army. In one of the allegations, he said that four “top models and actresses” would 'fraternise with the former officials and politicians', citing sources. After Kubra's tweet, Adil claimed that he said AK and not KK. However, Adil didn't name the actors anywhere.

On Monday, Sajal took to Twitter and seemingly reacted to Adil's claims. Though she didn't name him, Sajal tweeted, "It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin."

Sajal took to Twitter and seemingly reacted to Adil's claims.

Mehwish took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Sasti shohrat haasil karne k liye kuch logue insaaniat k darjay se bhi girjatay hain (To achieve cheap fame some people stoop to levels below humanity). Hope you're enjoying your two mins of fame. Just because I am an actress doesn't mean my name can be dragged through the mud."

Mehwish and Kubra took to their Instagram Stories and shared notes.

She also added, "Shame on you for spreading baseless allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe his bulls***. This just shows the sickness of our society that laps up this gutter journalism without any thought. But this stops and it stops now! I will not allow anyone to defame my name in this way anymore!"

Kubra also took to her Instagram Stories and penned a long note. She said, "I stayed quiet initially because obviously a fake video isn't going to take over my existence But ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Apko lagta hai ke koi random log mujhe pe behte bithaye ungli uthayenge aur main chup behtoongi toh apki soch hai (If you think that I'll stay silent if any random person points a finger at me, then that's how you think). So Mr Adil Raja before you start to heap allegations upon people have some proof first."

Kubra also added, "You have a total of 3 days to come up with this proof which you claim is hag and sach. If not, either retract your statement and publicly apologise or I will be suing you for defamation. And don't worry, lucky for you I'm not just from here I am from UK so I'll come there if I have too! Cause Main SACH pe hoon, Main HAQ pe hoon AUR MAIN KISI KE BAAP SE NAI DARTI (I'm with the truth, right and I'm not scared of anyone)."

