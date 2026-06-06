Salim Kumar, National Award-winning Malayalam actor, hospitalised, on ventilator support in Kochi hospital

Malayalam actor and National Award winner Salim Kumar has been hospitalized in Kochi following a sudden health emergency on Saturday morning. The 57-year-old veteran performer was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed on ventilator support in the intensive care unit.

Salim Kumar critical, on ventilator support in Kochi hospital.

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According to news agency PTI, the actor experienced a sudden downturn in his health earlier in the day, prompting immediate medical intervention. Hospital authorities have confirmed that his condition remains critical, adding that further updates regarding his medical status will be shared as his treatment progresses.

Salim Kumar's long battle with health issues

For several years, Salim Kumar has battled severe liver-related health complications. Following a diagnosis of liver cirrhosis, a medical condition he has discussed openly with the public on multiple occasions, the actor ultimately underwent a liver transplant. Due to these ongoing health concerns, he significantly scaled back his professional commitments in recent years, though he continued to grace the screen for select, carefully chosen film projects.

From mimicry stages to cinema stardom

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{{^usCountry}} Long before he was celebrated as one of Malayalam cinema’s finest talents, Salim Kumar honed his sharp wit and performance skills on the mimicry stage. He finally stepped in front of the camera in 1997 with his debut film, Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Long before he was celebrated as one of Malayalam cinema’s finest talents, Salim Kumar honed his sharp wit and performance skills on the mimicry stage. He finally stepped in front of the camera in 1997 with his debut film, Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He quickly became a beloved household name through blockbusters like Kalyanaraman, Punjabi House, C.I.D. Moosa, and Ee Parakkum Thalika. He later surprised critics and fans alike by shifting into intense dramatic roles, earning widespread respect and top honours for his powerful, serious performances. National recognition and acclaimed performances {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He quickly became a beloved household name through blockbusters like Kalyanaraman, Punjabi House, C.I.D. Moosa, and Ee Parakkum Thalika. He later surprised critics and fans alike by shifting into intense dramatic roles, earning widespread respect and top honours for his powerful, serious performances. National recognition and acclaimed performances {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A major turning point in his artistic journey arrived with Achanurangatha Veedu, a powerhouse performance that won him his first Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor. He scaled even greater heights in 2010, securing the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for his deeply moving, masterfully understated portrayal in Adaminte Makan Abu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A major turning point in his artistic journey arrived with Achanurangatha Veedu, a powerhouse performance that won him his first Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor. He scaled even greater heights in 2010, securing the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for his deeply moving, masterfully understated portrayal in Adaminte Makan Abu. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond this landmark national triumph, Salim Kumar has won several Kerala State Film Awards throughout his career.

The versatile actor maintained a steady presence on screen across a mix of genres. In 2025, he was seen in Azadi and Bha Bha Ba. Salim Kumar's son, Chandu Salim Kumar, has also made a mark in Malayalam cinema, appearing in films such as Malik and Manjummel Boys.

Salim Kumar wasn't shy about where his political loyalties lay during the recent Kerala Assembly election. The National Award-winning actor openly supported the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), appearing alongside its leaders at multiple campaign events and taking sharp jabs at the ruling LDF leadership.

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