Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram's Balan The Boy sets release date ahead of Cannes Film Festival 2026 showcase

The team described it as “a deeply human story about identity, belonging and the invisible weight of where we come from,” adding that the film aims to offer an emotionally layered cinematic experience.

While the makers have largely kept the plot under wraps, they shared a brief note hinting at the film's emotional tone. According to the announcement, Balan The Boy explores themes of identity, belonging, and the emotional baggage people carry because of where they come from.

After the massive success of Manjummel Boys, filmmaker Chidambaram is gearing up for his next big-screen outing, Balan The Boy. The makers officially announced on Monday that the film will release in theatres worldwide on June 19, 2026, in five languages — Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Backed by KVN Productions, led by Venkat K Narayana, and Thespian Films, headed by Shailaja Desai Fenn, the upcoming film is already drawing attention for its emotional premise and strong creative team.

Chidambaram reunites with Jithu Madhavan One of the most talked-about aspects of Balan The Boy is its writing collaboration. The film is directed by Chidambaram and written by Jithu Madhavan, who has steadily built a reputation for crafting grounded yet engaging narratives.

Cannes Film Festival screening adds global attention Adding to the anticipation, Balan the Boy is also set to be screened at the Marche du Film during the Cannes Film Festival. The market section of Cannes is one of the biggest global platforms for filmmakers, distributors and producers to showcase upcoming projects and connect with international buyers and collaborators.

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 12 to May 23, 2026, in Cannes, France. Every year, the festival brings together some of the biggest names in global cinema, including filmmakers, actors, production houses and industry leaders from across the world.

Apart from glamorous red carpet premieres and gala screenings, Cannes is also known for its industry-driven activities through the Marche du Film, where upcoming films often gain international visibility and distribution interest.

For Balan The Boy, the Cannes screening could help place the film on a wider global map even before its theatrical release in June.