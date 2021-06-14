Sanchari Vijay dies at 38: 5 lesser-known facts about National Award-winning actor

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who met with a road accident on June 12 in Bengaluru, died at the age of 38 on Monday. After undergoing surgery for a brain hemorrhage, Sanchari was declared brain dead. His family decided to donate his organs.

Sanchari Vijay began his acting career in the Kannada film industry with the 2011 release Rangappa Hogbitna. In the last 10 years, Vijay went on to act in several films. Kichcha Sudeepa and many other stars from the industry have offered their condolences. Fans too have paid their tributes to the actor.

Here is some trivia about Sanchari Vijay:

National award recipient:

Vijay won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2015 for his portrayal of a transgender person in Nanu Avanalla Avalu. In the same awards, his other movie Harivu won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada.

He didn't envision a career in acting:

Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Vijay had once said he did not envision acting as a career. "I had never imagined that I will end up being an actor. Yes, I did have some qualities like enacting my favourite roles after watching a film or a drama, but all of this was in the past, as later, I started getting serious about education. In fact, even while studying, my friends would notice my acting skills. I worked as a lecturer, and when the college shifted to a far off location, I quit. Then a friend insisted that I join theatre,” Vijay had said.

Vijay turned playback singer:

Apart from acting, Vijay also tried his hand at singing. He had sung the song titled Dumtaka for the 2017 Kannada movie Riktha.

Vijay's voice behind Girish Karnad story:

Besides acting, Vijay had also doubled up as a voice-over artist. He lent his voice to an audiobook dedicated to Jnanpith Awardee Girish Karnad. The book was titled Aadaadta Aayusha and was launched on a storytelling application.

His last film:

Vijay's popular films included Harivu, Killing Veerappan and Aduva Gombe. He was last seen in the ACT 1978, which released in 2020.