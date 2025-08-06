Sathyaraj in a dark role in a mythological Telugu film, Tribanadhari Barbarik

Sathyaraj, the legendary South actor, continues to deliver terrific performances in his second innings as an actor. He is ready with not one but two films set to release in August 2025. One of them is Coolie with Rajinikanth, and the other is Tribanadhari Barbarik, where Sathyaraj plays an intense and dark role. Sathyaraj in Tribanadhari Barbarik

Sathyaraj not interested in conventional roles now

As Tribanadhari Barbarik gears up for release on August 22, 2025, Sathyaraj opened up about his journey in Telugu cinema. Speaking to the press, he said, "Even at 70, my passion for exploring fresh and unique roles remains strong. I’d rather take on characters like Barbarik than settle for the usual, conventional ones."

The acclaimed actor plays a complex character named Barbarik, who comes with multiple shades. His look and character introduction have already gone viral. Sharing his excitement, he added, "I'm thrilled to have been a part of Tribanadhari Barbarik. While each of us may have played key roles, it's the story itself that truly stands out as the real hero. The moment I heard about my character with grey shades, I agreed to do it right away."

In the past, Sathyaraj has impressed audiences with powerful roles in films like Nanban, Veetla Visesham, and Baahubali, all currently streaming on OTTplay. However, he says his role in Tribanadhari Barbarik is one of his best and also carries a strong message, uniquely narrated by director Mohan Srivatsa.

Tribanadhari Barbarik also features Vasishta Simha and Satyam Rajesh in key roles and marks the return of popular anchor Udaya Bhanu, who plays the main villain. Sathyaraj is confident that his role in Tribanadhari Barbarik will open new avenues for him in Tollywood.

Sathyaraj's role in Coolie to stand out

The popular actor also plays a crucial role in Rajinikanth's Coolie and mentions that director Lokesh Kanagaraj has given him a significant character that drives the narrative forward. With such career-defining roles, Sathyaraj is truly killing it even at this age. We now eagerly wait to see what he has in store with Coolie and Tribanadhari Barbarik.