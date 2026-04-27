SC issues notice to Priya Kapur on plea by Sunjay Kapur's mother, suggests mediation: ‘This is not the age to fight’

Priya Sachdev Kapur, the widow of Sunjay Kapur, is involved in a legal dispute over his estate. The trouble began when his children, with his former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor, approached the Delhi High Court, claiming Priya forged Sunjay’s will. Meanwhile, the dispute surrounding the RK Family Trust escalated. Priya, who is a trustee and beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, issued a notice removing Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, as a trustee with effect from March 25.

What happened in the SC hearing

Sunjay Kapur with his wife Priya Kapur and mother Rani Kapur in happier times.

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As per the latest update from news agency ANI, the Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur and others on a lawsuit by his mother seeking directions to declare the family Trust "null and void" while suggesting parties to explore mediation.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice to Priya Kapur and others on the plea filed by 80-year-old Rani Kapur alleging that the Trust, which was constituted in her name in October 2017, was a product of "forged, fabricated and fraudulent" documents.

The top court asked the parties in the dispute over the Sona Group Family Trust to explore mediation. "Why are you all fighting? This is not the age for your client to fight. Go for mediation once and for all. Otherwise, this is a waste. You are 80 years old. This is not the age for your client to fight," the bench told the lawyer appearing for Kapur. The court posted the matter for hearing on May 7.

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{{^usCountry}} In the lawsuit, Rani Kapur has sought a direction to permanently restrain the defendants, her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and others, including grandchildren, from utilising or acting in furtherance of the "RK Family Trust" in any manner whatsoever. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the lawsuit, Rani Kapur has sought a direction to permanently restrain the defendants, her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and others, including grandchildren, from utilising or acting in furtherance of the "RK Family Trust" in any manner whatsoever. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "By means of a complex web of illegal transactions undertaken by the defendant Nos. 1 to 9 (Priya Kapur and others) in an unfortunate collusion with the plaintiff's now deceased son, late Mr Sunjay Kapur, all the plaintiff's assets vest in one fraudulent trust titled - RK Family Trust, without her knowledge," the lawsuit said. More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "By means of a complex web of illegal transactions undertaken by the defendant Nos. 1 to 9 (Priya Kapur and others) in an unfortunate collusion with the plaintiff's now deceased son, late Mr Sunjay Kapur, all the plaintiff's assets vest in one fraudulent trust titled - RK Family Trust, without her knowledge," the lawsuit said. More details {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, and it was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, and it was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married. {{/usCountry}}

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(via inputs from ANI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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