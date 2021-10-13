Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Shehnaaz Gill, weeks after Sidharth Shukla's death, says with love comes attachment: 'Pyaar jo hai na...'
others

Shehnaaz Gill, weeks after Sidharth Shukla's death, says with love comes attachment: 'Pyaar jo hai na...'

Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen in Honsla Rakh, a Punjabi movie with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The film marks her first project since Sidharth Shukla's death. 
Sidharth Shukla was rumoured to be dating his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 06:58 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Shehnaaz Gill spoke about love and attachment in a recent interview while talking about her role in the upcoming movie Honsla Rakh. The Punjabi movie, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, marks her first project since her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla died. She plays a mother of a toddler in it. 

The Bigg Boss 13 alum explained that while preparing for her role in the film, she put about 40 percent of her real self into the role. When Diljit asked her how did she get so specific with the ratio, Shehnaaz cited her mother as an example. 

“Jab hum kisiko bhi pyaar karte hai, toh uske saath jo attachment hoti hai, toh woh attachment ke accordingly maine woh ratio nikali. (When we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, I accordingly calculated the ratio,)” she told Bollywood Bubble. 

“Pyaar jo hai na. Matlab Maa ka jo pyaar hota hai na, woh Maa ko hi pata hai. Aur main Maa wala feel kar sakti hun. Kyunki, meri mummy mujhe kitna pyaar karti hai. (Love is like this. Only a mother will know what a mother’s love is. And I can feel the motherly emotion. Because my mummy loves me that much,)” Shehnaaz added. 

In the past, Shehnaaz had been vocal about her love for Sidharth. The duo met in the Bigg Boss 13 house and grew close through the season. After the show ended, Shehnaaz continued to express her love for him on numerous occasions but the duo maintained that they were only close friends. 

When Sidharth died, in September, an emotional Shehnaaz was seen making her way to the funeral. She was joined by her brother Shehbaz Gill. While Shehnaaz has maintained a silence on Sidharth's death, her brother has dedicated a number of posts on Instagram for the late actor. He also got a tattoo of Sidharth's face and name done on his arm.  

shehnaaz gill sidharth shukla
