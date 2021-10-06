Shehnaaz Gill talks about life after death, explains her idea of reincarnation. Watch

Actor Shehnaaz Gill said that human beings can only be reborn as humans in next lives, and not as animals. She said this on the chat show Social Media Star. Shehnaaz appeared on the show alongside musician Yashraj Mukhate in August.

But on Wednesday, an ‘unfiltered’ clip from the episode, in which Shehnaaz spoke about reincarnation, was released online. In the two-minute clip, host Janice Sequeira asked Shehnaaz about her fascination with crows.

She played a clip from Shehnaaz's stint on Bigg Boss 13, in which Shehnaaz cawed at a crow one morning. Shehnaaz explained that she regularly speaks with crows, and proceeded to show a video that her mother had made of her ‘interacting’ with one at home. Shehnaaz said that she hadn't posted the video, but it's something that she has been doing for a long time.

Janice told her that her grandmother also did this and that she believed that departed souls appear in the form of crows. Shehnaaz immediately disagreed. She said in Hindi, “It's nothing like that. Let me tell you, now that we're talking about this. When a human dies, he takes the form of another human, never an animal.”

“How are you so confident about this?” Janice asked, and Shehnaaz said that it's just what she has read. Shehnaaz is in mourning. Her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla, died of an apparent heart attack in September.

Several people in the comments offered Shehnaaz words of support. “Keep strong guria...May Allah give u strength..” one person wrote. “Sana stay strong, everything will be fine baby. God bless you my child and protect her from the evil eyes,” wrote another.

Also read: Arti Singh regrets disconnecting from Sidharth Shukla: 'I was blamed for coming in between him and Shehnaaz Gill'

Shehnaaz was present at Sidharth's funeral and has stayed out of the public eye ever since. However, recent reports suggest that she has agreed to return to work, to film a promotional song for her upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh.