Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shehnaaz Gill says she ‘felt nice’ when Sidharth Shukla showered love on her, calls him ‘family’
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are rumoured to be in a relationship but they claim that they are just friends.
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are rumoured to be in a relationship but they claim that they are just friends.
tv

Shehnaaz Gill says she ‘felt nice’ when Sidharth Shukla showered love on her, calls him ‘family’

  • Shehnaaz Gill said that her bond with Sidharth Shukla is ‘pure’ and said that he is like ‘family’ to her. The two participated together in Bigg Boss 13.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 05:17 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill opened up about her equation with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla and said that he was like ‘family’ to her. The two have been linked together since their stint on the show and SidNaaz, an amalgamation of their names, has been a top trending hashtag on social media for months.

During an appearance on Social Media Star With Janice, Shehnaaz decoded the popularity of SidNaaz. “The only secret behind why SidNaaz is still a thing is because it is genuine. We shared a pure relationship. I think people connect to that. The way he adored and showered love on me, I really felt nice about it. We both had the same sort of feelings for each other. It was very cute. I myself will agree that my relationship with him is different. He is like my family,” she said, according to The Indian Express.

In another segment, Shehnaaz received a dare to send a voice note to one of her friends from Bigg Boss in an intimidating tone, saying, “Teri himmat kaise hui? Main aa rahi hoon (How dare you? I am coming).” At first, she said that she is not friends with anyone from the show, but on being reminded about Sidharth, she sent him the message.

Shehnaaz had Sidharth’s number saved as Siddy and host Janice Sequeira noted that their WhatsApp chat window was completely blank. This left Shehnaaz blushing and laughing.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor says she, sister Rhea Kapoor were ‘bullied’ by some men in Bollywood while making Aisha

After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz featured in a swayamvar-themed reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, but could not form a connection with any of her suitors. She admitted to having feelings for Sidharth, even if he did not reciprocate.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who have since claimed to be just friends, came together for music videos such as Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Last month, amid rumours of their break-up, he posted a cryptic tweet. “Been reading a few news articles... Least said they are hilarious… Bhai eyeballs hi chahiye toh kuch positive likh lo...itni negativity kaha se laate ho…How do you all manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say... may God bless you all,” he wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.