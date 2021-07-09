Sidharth Shukla shuts down 'negativity' amid rumours of breakup with Shehnaaz Gill, posts cryptic tweet

Former Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla on Thursday put out a tweet that appears to be a reaction to the swirling rumours of his breakup with Shehnaaz Gill. In his tweet, he wondered why certain news articles are spreading 'negativity'.

He wrote, "Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho…How do you’ll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all." Sidharth added a smiling face emoji.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been rumoured to be dating ever since they appeared on Bigg Boss 13 together. They've also appeared in several music videos together.

Sidharth's fans responded to his tweet with questions of their own. "Bhai@sidharth_shukla they don’t believe that you’re single. They always say you are in relationship with Shehnaaz. Please sir if you see then please inlog ko aap sach batado ki aap single hoo or aap dono bs aachee friend hooo (tell them that you're single and that you and Shehnaaz are just good friends) it's a big request," one person wrote. "Sidharth, if it were in my hands, I would have covered you with a protective blanket against any kind of negativity that ever existed against you. You deserve only love and so much of it. How I wish the world was kinder and nicer towards you," another person tweeted.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have never confirmed their relationship. Former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh revealed in an interview, however, that they have a 'soft corner' for each other. "I am in touch with Sidharth but we never talk about such things. We both know that if we call each other and ask something to be done, the other person will definitely comply," he told a leading daily.