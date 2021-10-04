Shehnaaz Gill agrees to return to work after Sidharth Shukla's death, producer calls her ‘thorough professional’

Shehnaaz Gill who has not been seen in the public for over a month, will resume the shoot of a song for her upcoming Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh. Shehnaaz, who has been in mourning since the death of her friend, Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla on September 2, has confirmed to the makers of the film that she will be completing her prior work commitments.

In an interview, the film's producer Diljit Thind said that he has been in touch with Shehnaaz's team constantly, and that they will finalise the location of the shoot depending on her visa situation.

He told a leading daily, “I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa.” He also commented on her current state of mind and added he only wishes the best for her. The actor will be shooting with the unit on October 7.

Honsla Rakh stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz in the lead roles. Earlier this year, Shehnaaz was shooting the film in Canada and updated her fans and followers by sharing numerous behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets.

Sidharth died earlier this month of an apparent heart attack. Shehnaaz was spotted at Siddharth's funeral and has been away from the spotlight and social media since then. At that time, Diljit Thing told a leading daily, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.”