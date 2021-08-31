Shehnaaz Gill drops glamorous pics, fan can't believe it's really her: 'You look so gorgeous'

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill on Tuesday shared few glamorous pictures of herself and her fans just couldn't keep calm.

Shehnaaz wore a black lacy outfit giving a view of her glamorous transformation. Sharing it, she wrote: "With some stories, you really can't rush things. And it's often best just to sit back and enjoy the journey for what it is .." She wore her hair in a short blunt cut and wore glasses in some of the pictures.

Her fans were delighted to see her; one wanted to know: "Is this you?" "You look so gorgeous," said another.

Since her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, Shehnaaz has undergone a dramatic physical transformation.

Fans loved her glamorous avatar.

In June this year, during a live interaction with her fans on YouTube, Shehnaaz revealed the reason why she chose to shed weight. She also mentioned how she found herself pretty back then, and finds herself appealing now as well. She said: "Thank you so much. She was me and this is also me. I considered myself pretty then and I still do. So, that's what it is. If you think I should go back to that look, I can do that anytime. It is not a difficult thing. I just have to eat more."

Also read: Sidharth Shukla says Shehnaaz Gill is thin now, she wants him to stop doing ‘gandi baatein’

"That look is also my favourite. But baat ye hai ki kaam nahi milta industry mein. Yahan pe patli ladkiyan chalti hain (But the thing is that you won't get any work in the industry. Thin girls are in demand here)," she added.

Shehnaaz and her fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla recently made an appearance on Sunday Ka War on Bigg Boss OTT, where Sidharth spoke about Shehnaaz's transformation. He said: “Ab patli hogai hai (she’s thin now). Mujhe toh pehle bhi bahut acchi lagti thi, abhi bhi bahut acchi lagti hai (She looked good to me earlier as well),” he said. “Ab different lagrai hai, which is also very good,” he added.