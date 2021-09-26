Arti Singh regrets disconnecting from Sidharth Shukla: 'I was blamed for coming in between him and Shehnaaz Gill'

Arti Singh revealed she lost touch with Sidharth Shukla after she was blamed of coming in between him and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Arti, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth had won the season.

Speaking with a leading daily, Arti said that she wasn't in touch with him for two years and chose to distance herself from the rumoured couple over the allegations. She now regrets it.

“I wasn’t in touch with Sidharth for almost two years. The last time we spoke was on February 15, 2019. Hamaari baat hi nahi hui (We didn't speak after). I was quite affected by what was being said about my friendship with Sidharth. I was blamed for coming in between Sidharth and Shehnaaz and their friendship. That deeply affected me. After that, I decided to let them be. I didn’t want to come in between their friendship. I am not someone who would want to become a cause of stress in anyone’s life," she said.

“I regret the fact that I didn’t stay in touch with him. Though I thought of calling him on a couple of occasions, I didn’t because I felt that he was happy aur maine socha ki usse apni zindagi jeene do (and I thought of letting him be). I was just happy to see him happy and wanted to let him be. But no one expected something like this to happen. It’s unfortunate and devastating. My heart goes out to Shehnaaz. The incident has taught me to follow my heart," she added.

Sidharth died earlier this month. His death came as a shock to everyone for the actor was just 40 years old. Tributes poured in from across the television industry with a few Bollywood actors, such as Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, also remembering him.