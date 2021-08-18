Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Simran and Biapasha move into semis; Yash makes men's freestyle bronze round
others

Simran and Biapasha move into semis; Yash makes men's freestyle bronze round

The quarterfinal was fast with moves and counter moves across the two periods but eventually Simran got hold of Shirinova for a pin when she was leading 18-8.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 03:40 PM IST
File photo of wrestling.(HT Photo)

Young Indian wrestler Simran moved into the women's 50kg semifinals with dominant wins while Bipasha (76kg) also made it to the last-four stage at the junior world championships here on Wednesday.

Showing much promise for future, Simran first beat Romania's Georgiana Lavinia Antuca by technical superiority without conceding a point and then pulled off a victory by 'fall' in the high-scoring quarterfinal against Gultakin Shirinova of Azerbaijan.

Bipasha was slow off the blocks but managed a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan's Dilnaz Mulkinova.

However, Sito (55kg), Kusum (59kg) and Arju (68kg) lost their respective quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, in the men's free style competition, Yash (74kg) scored a confident 9-2 win over Armen Musikyan from Armenia to advance to the bronze play-off.

Also progressing to the bronze medal rounds were Pruthivraj Babasaheb Patil (92kg) and Anirudh (125kg), who defeated Uzbekistan's Mukhammadrasul Rakhimov and Hungary's Csaba Ubornyak, respectively.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
indian wrestling
