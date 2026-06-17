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Social media influencer Orry earned 76 lakh from a single reel; charges 15-20 lakh to attend weddings, parties

Orry, a social media influencer with 2.5 million followers, shares that he earns significantly from brand collaborations and events.

Jun 17, 2026 02:45 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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The question of what exactly Orry does for a living has been raised multiple times. The social media influencer has often been asked about his profession on talk shows, but his answers have usually been vague and layered. However, in a recent interaction, Orry opened up about how he makes money and shared insights into how he has turned his personal brand and online popularity into a highly profitable business.

Made 76 lakh from one reel

Orry beaks down his earnings in recent interaction.(Instagram/@Orry)

Orry recently appeared on the Learn by KK Create podcast hosted by Kavya Karnatac and revealed that a large portion of his earnings comes from brand collaborations and paid appearances. "Last month I made 76 lakhs on just one deal, like one reel," he said while talking about brand partnerships and sponsored content.

' 15 to 25 lakh to attend private events'

Orry has successfully translated his online popularity and personal branding into a thriving business. He shared that he charges between 15 lakh and 25 lakh to attend private events and make appearances at lunches, dinners, birthday parties, weddings, and other social gatherings.

He said, "For 15 to 25 lakhs, you can buy me for lunch, you can buy me for dinner, I'll come to your wedding, I'll come to your birthday, and I'll give a speech as if we're childhood friends, I'll hang out with you and have shots with your parents, and touch everyone you want. It's an experience you can buy."

Orry on his signature pose

Orry is frequently spotted at Ambani family events and first rose to fame after being photographed with Bollywood celebrities during vacations and other high-profile gatherings. He is often seen posing with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and several other celebrities. He is particularly known for his signature pose, in which he places his hand on a celebrity's chest while posing for pictures.

 
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