Amid TMC crisis, Sreelekha Mitra slams June Malia for her comments on Bengal pre-election result

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's struggle to stabilise her Trinamool Congress (TMC) and keep it intact seems not to be ending anytime soon, with a fresh resignation in the Rajya Sabha coming as the latest setback. Sushmita Dev resigned from Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and said she has left the TMC. This is the second major exit this week.

Sreelekha Mitra has urged June Malia to apologise to her party members.

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Earlier, TMC Lok Sabha MP June Malia was among the party members who attended CM Suvendu Adhikari's administrative meeting. Amid this, a viral graphic circulating on social media has claimed that a "separate group" of 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament is set to extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

Sreelekha's open letter to June

Actor Sreelekha Mitra has now condemned some of the remarks made by June before the West Bengal elections. Taking to her Facebook account, Sreelekha shared a video in which June was seen talking about the insults that Mamata Banerjee had faced and saying that after the results were announced, they would take revenge or teach their opponents a lesson.

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{{^usCountry}} In the caption, Sreelekha wrote an open letter addressing her. It read, "June, {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption, Sreelekha wrote an open letter addressing her. It read, "June, {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This video summarises it all. Sitting at the pinnacle of power, you people incite and promote violence amongst masses while securing yourselves into the safe parameters of your homes guarded by your security guards, while the poor, unruly mob take it to the streets believing in every single word you, priviledged ones utter, thereby maybe losing their lives, livelihood ...and for what? whereas you turncoats, oh so loyal didi's sisters and brothers take refuge once the lotus party spread their wings of power. You don't flicker your eyelid thinking once about your accountability oh so ‘bhalo trinommols’ (good party members). Your once dearest didi must be cursing herself for taking you all under her 'আঁচল'. Seriously I am pittying her now for the same." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This video summarises it all. Sitting at the pinnacle of power, you people incite and promote violence amongst masses while securing yourselves into the safe parameters of your homes guarded by your security guards, while the poor, unruly mob take it to the streets believing in every single word you, priviledged ones utter, thereby maybe losing their lives, livelihood ...and for what? whereas you turncoats, oh so loyal didi's sisters and brothers take refuge once the lotus party spread their wings of power. You don't flicker your eyelid thinking once about your accountability oh so ‘bhalo trinommols’ (good party members). Your once dearest didi must be cursing herself for taking you all under her 'আঁচল'. Seriously I am pittying her now for the same." {{/usCountry}}

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She added, "This being your birthday month would urge you to stand infront of your mirror and face yourself for once. Is this the lesson you want your children to learn from you . Your once colleague and a mother urges to take it upon your heart and say sorry to your party members and the en mass . Asking for forgiveness would make you feel better I guarantee.

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Sreelekha."

The actor had previously shared that she was banned from the film industry for a decade. June is also a Bengali film actor who is part of projects like Har Har Byomkesh, Zulfiqar and Sweater.

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The TMC faces its most serious internal crisis yet after losing the state to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent assembly polls. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to review post-opposition alliance strategy and discuss the political situation after a wave of TMC defections following the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal elections.

Tensions rose last week when Ritabrata Banerjee and 58 MLAs broke away to claim the Leader of Opposition post. They were recognised by the Speaker as the main opposition bloc and accused the leadership of authoritarian rule, also challenging Abhishek Banerjee’s role.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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