Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra says she was ‘effectively banned’ for 10 years, breaks silence on arrest of Swarup Biswas

She added, “কেউ একদিনে Swarup হয় না। সিস্টেম তাকে সেটা বানায়। সেদিনটাকে ভুলিনি—যেদিন স্বরুপ বিশ্বাস কে নিয়ে মাত্র একটি লাইন বলার অপরাধে (???)এই মানুষগুলো আমার ওপর ঝাঁপিয়ে পড়েছিল। আজ জানতে ইচ্ছে করছে, এই বিশ্বাসের গ্রেপ্তারের খবরে তারা কি মর্মাহত, নাকি আনন্দিত? (No one becomes Swarup in one day. The system makes him. I have not forgotten the day when after speaking one line on Swarup Biswas, those people jumped on me. Today I want to know the reactions of those people on his arrest. Are they rejoicing or are they sad?) So no am not elated at one such arrest , change yourself to change the system from birthing such roops. The answer is in accountability. Then shall rejoice.”

Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra has also raised her voice and penned a series of notes on her Facebook account. In one post, she wrote, “Why blame Swarup alone? Blame the system that enables such Swaroopism, keeping mum seeing atrocities being done in the name of reform. They produce such Swarup. U arrest one, another 10 takes its place, rather Identify the ones who flocked around him to get their respective agendas fulfilled. They are the real culprits.”

Former West Bengal sports minister Arup Biswas's brother, Swarup Biswas, was arrested on Thursday night in connection with an alleged extortion racket operating in the Tollygunge film and television industry, police said. Following the arrest, several technicians from the film industry raised their voices against the state of affairs under Biswas, alleging manipulation and threats.

In a separate post, she said, “I was effectively banned for the last ten years by the TMC and the so-called artists who rule the industry. Therefore, I have an earnest request for all members of the media: please do not approach me for interviews anymore. Whatever I wanted to say, I have already said. Going forward, if you wish to interview me, kindly be prepared to pay for my time and words. Otherwise, thank you very much, but I must respectfully decline. Thank you.”

About Swarup's arrest Swarup Biswas was arrested by officers of New Alipore police station following a complaint by a makeup artist from the city's Regent Park area, they said.

According to the complaint, the woman had allegedly been out of work for nearly two years and was asked to pay money when she approached for employment opportunities. She also alleged that she was threatened after failing to meet the demand, the officer said.

"We received a written complaint from the victim alleging extortion and criminal intimidation. Based on the allegations and the preliminary inquiry, Swarup Biswas was arrested on Thursday. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.