‘Karma’: Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra reacts to assault on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Sharing a screengrab of the video of the alleged assault on her Facebook account, Sreelekha Mitra wrote, “Tmchir jubaraaj naki Sonarpure aaj gonodholai kheyechen shunlam. Kothay jaara kathae kathae onar naam niten taara jaan ektu bnachan cheleta ke. Mathae helmet to porechen r kothay kothay ki porte hobe niye jaan ahare .....KARMA (I heard that TMC's young leader has been roughed up by the public. Where are the people who would take his name at every step? They can save him now? He also wore a helmet, and seems like he needs to think what else to wear oh no… Karma).”

Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra has reacted to the attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee , which took place on Saturday. Taking to her Facebook account, the actor said he needs to think what else to wear other than a helmet to protect him.

Her remarks come after Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas, while visiting families affected by post-poll violence. Banerjee was reportedly assaulted with bricks, stones, and eggs, sustaining injuries to his eye. The TMC MP described the attack as ‘BJP-sponsored’ and claimed an attempt on his life, adding that the police failed to provide adequate protection.

What Abhishek said “They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the Governor know about this. I will definitely move to court,” Banerjee said. “You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and stronger; the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down,” he added.

Mamata Banerjee earlier alleged that the BJP was pressuring hospitals not to admit Banerjee following the attack.

Meanwhile, West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul on Sunday described the attack as a reflection of "genuine public anger" against the previous TMC government. She accused the TMC of committing atrocities for years and engaging in violent politics. Speaking to the media here, Paul said that for fifteen long years, Abhishek Banerjee, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and TMC had engaged in atrocities, vindictive politics, and violent clashes and added that now they will not be allowed to resort to their brand of violent politics again.

“What we are witnessing these days is genuine public anger--pure public anger. For fifteen long years, Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee, and the Trinamool Congress have engaged in atrocities, vindictive politics, and violent clashes. Now that we have assumed office, let me be clear: Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, if you try to resort to your brand of violent politics again, we will simply not tolerate it,” she said.