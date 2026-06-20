Suman Ghosh accuses Prosenjit Chatterjee of stealing character design from his script in Abhiman: ‘He tried to justify’

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee's rockstar-look in Abhiman grabbed eyeballs. The Bengali film directed by Indradip Dasgupta was released in theatres on June 19. On the day of its release, director Suman Ghosh took to his Facebook account to accuse the lead actor of allegedly stealing the character design and story from his script that he was planning to do with the actor.

What Suman said

Suman Ghosh has shared that his written character design was used by Prosenjit Chatterjee in Abhiman

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In a long note, Suman described how he had sent an email to Prosenjit regarding the issue, and revealed that for the past two and a half years the two of them were in conversation regarding the film which was in its script stage. But Suman was shocked to see from the trailer and clips of Abhiman that the actor's character mirrored the same features which were in his script.

He wrote, "On Prosenjit Chatterjee and Abhimaan: I usually do not post my personal views and thoughts on social media but since some of my colleagues in the media have requested me for comments regarding my allegation against Prosenjit Chatterjee, I thought its best to post my email which I sent him on 17th of June before the release of Abhimaan. The email gives a vivid account of what my exact stance is and what led to my allegation. In the interest of full disclosure I should mention that Bumba da wanted to talk to me after receiving this email and we had a cordial exchange when he called me. He tried to justify his act, which I vehemently argued against. I should state that I have nothing against the makers of the film (who are my colleagues) and I am perfectly aware that the story is different."

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "My complaint is against the characterization of Bumba da in the film (which my email is explicit about) and that he should have atleast informed me and not be silent about the entire thing when I wanted to meet him regarding my film. I have not seen the film and hence its for the audience to judge whether what I claimed is true or not. May be those scenes (the 6 points I mention) are not in the film- in which case I am willing to apologize. If it is indeed true then I cannot make my film anymore since the characterization was very crucial for my film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "My complaint is against the characterization of Bumba da in the film (which my email is explicit about) and that he should have atleast informed me and not be silent about the entire thing when I wanted to meet him regarding my film. I have not seen the film and hence its for the audience to judge whether what I claimed is true or not. May be those scenes (the 6 points I mention) are not in the film- in which case I am willing to apologize. If it is indeed true then I cannot make my film anymore since the characterization was very crucial for my film. {{/usCountry}}

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Of course I have written this email with a deep sense of hurt and injustice and can only hope that in future such events will not happen to anyone else. This should not be normalized. Thats the reason I decided to bring this in the public domain. Thanks."

The email, written in Bengali, reads: "প্রিয় বুম্বাদা,

​অত্যন্ত ভারী মন নিয়ে তোমায় এই চিঠি লিখছি। শিল্পের সততা ও নৈতিকতা নিয়ে এমন কিছু প্রশ্ন বুকে চেপে বসেছে, যা আমার মতো একজন স্বাধীন চলচ্চিত্র নির্মাতাকে (independent filmmaker) বিচলিত করছে।

​সৃজনশীলতা বা শিল্পের মূল ভিত্তি কী? শুধুই একটা চূড়ান্ত সৃষ্টি, নাকি সেই সৃষ্টি তৈরি হওয়ার পেছনের পারস্পরিক বিশ্বাস, সততা ও নৈতিকতা?

​গত আড়াই বছর ধরে তোমার সাথে আমি একটি চিত্রনাট্য নিয়ে আলোচনা করছি। অত্যন্ত যত্ন ও ঐকান্তিক প্রচেষ্টায় একটি স্ক্রিপ্ট গড়ে তুলেছিলাম— 'স্টার' (Star)। আর তার চরিত্রচিত্রণে Star হিসাবে শুরু থেকেই তোমাকে ভেবে এসেছি। এই আড়াই বছরে তোমার মতো একজন সিনিয়র, খ্যাতনামা অভিনেতার সাথে আমার বেশ কয়েকটি মিটিং হয়েছে। তোমায় ভেবেই চরিত্রটির দুটি ভিন্ন বয়স ও রূপ সাজানো হয়েছিল—১) জরাগ্রস্ত, অবক্ষয়ী রূপ এবং ২) তরতাজা যৌবনের ইমেজ। এমনকি হোমওয়ার্ক হিসেবে আমি তোমায় নেটফ্লিক্সের 'Elvis' সিনেমাটি দেখতে বলেছিলাম। যদিও সেটি একজন মিউজিক সুপারস্টারকে নিয়ে, তবুও আমাদের ছবির ভাবনার সাথে তা প্রাসঙ্গিক ছিল। শেষবার, গত ডিসেম্বর মাসে আমাদের কথা চূড়ান্ত হয় যে 'nideas' ছবিটি প্রযোজনা করবে এবং সেই অনুযায়ী আমার প্রোডাকশন কোঅর্ডিনেটর একটি বাজেটও তোমাকে পাঠায়।

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​এটা অত্যন্ত দুর্ভাগ্যজনক এবং বেদনাদায়ক যে, সম্প্রতি মুক্তি পাওয়া তোমার "অভিমান" ছবির টিজার এবং ট্রেলারে প্রায় হুবহু একই রকম চরিত্রায়ণ, একই রকম দৃশ্য এবং উপাদান (elements) ব্যবহার করা হয়েছে:

​১. তোমার দুটি লুক—একটি সুপারস্টার, অন্যটি জরাগ্রস্ত।

২. সেই সুপারস্টারের হঠাৎ করে উধাও হয়ে যাওয়া।

৩. উধাও পরবর্তী এক ধ্বংসপ্রাপ্ত বাড়িতে থাকা

৪. মস্তিষ্ক জনিত অসুখে হুইলচেয়ারে বসা দৃশ্যগুলো।

৫. নিজের (কম বয়সের) ছবি ভেঙে ফেলা।

৬. একজন বিশ্বস্ত ম্যানেজার (আমিও এই চরিত্রের জন্য কাঞ্চনকে ভেবেছিলাম তুমি জানতে)।

​সিনেমাটিতে আরও কতটা কী ওভারল্যাপ করবে জানি না। ধরে নিচ্ছি চিত্রনাট্য আলাদা কিন্তু চরিত্র টা তো একই। অতএব আমার ও আমার দলের Star নিয়ে দুবছরের খাটনি বৃথা গেলো। যদি ধরেও নিই এগুলো কেবলই ‘coincidence’ বা কাকতালীয়, তবুও তোমার তো 'Star'-এর স্ক্রিপ্টটি প্রায় মুখস্থ ছিল। বিবেকের কাছে একবারও কি মনে হলো না যে আমাকে অন্তত জানানো উচিত ছিল?

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​উপরন্তু, যখন আমি বারবার যোগাযোগ করার চেষ্টা করছি, তখন অদ্ভুত এক নিশ্চলতায় আমার মেসেজগুলোকে এড়িয়ে যাচ্ছ তুমি। এখন বুঝতে পারছি, কেন।

এই ইন্ডাস্ট্রির বহু নামী এবং কিংবদন্তি শিল্পীর সাথে আমার কাজ করার সৌভাগ্য হয়েছে—যেমন সৌমিত্রকাকু, মিঠুনদা, শর্মিলা ঠাকুর বা অপর্ণা সেন। এঁদের কাছ থেকে প্রফেশনাল এথিক্স শেখা উচিৎ। এঁদের কারও কাছ থেকে এমন আচরণ অবিশ্বাস্য। তাই তোমার মতো একজন সিনিয়র অভিনেতার কাছ থেকে এই চরম অসৌজন্যমূলক উপেক্ষা এবং অনৈতিক আচরণ অত্যন্ত বেদনাদায়ক।

​আমার প্রশ্নটা কোনো আইনি লড়াই বা কপিরাইটের অধিকারের নয়; আমার প্রশ্নটা শিল্পের আদিম সততা নিয়ে, বিশ্বাস এবং নৈতিকতা নিয়ে। একজন লেখক বা পরিচালক যখন আড়াই বছর ধরে তাঁর স্বপ্ন এবং নিষ্ঠা কোনো অভিনেতার সামনে উজাড় করে দেন, তখন সেই বিশ্বাসের মর্যাদা কি এতটাই ঠুনকো? প্রতিষ্ঠিত নাম এবং ক্ষমতার জোরে একজন স্বাধীন পরিচালকের আইডিয়া বা ক্যারেক্টারাইজেশনকে এভাবে কি নিঃশব্দে আত্মসাৎ করে নেওয়া যায়?

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​যদি ইন্ডাস্ট্রিতে দীর্ঘ সময় ধরে থাকা একজন মানুষের সাথে এমন আচরণ হতে পারে, তবে নতুন যে ছেলেমেয়েরা শুধুমাত্র গল্প বলার স্বপ্ন নিয়ে এই ইন্ডাস্ট্রিতে পা রাখছে, তারা কি আর প্রসেনজিৎ চ্যাটার্জীদের ওপর ভরসা রাখতে পারবে? আমি বছরে বড়জোর একটা ছবি বানাই এবং তাতে আমার পুরো সত্ত্বা ঢেলে দিই। কিন্তু যারা নতুন কাজ করতে আসছে, চোখে শিল্পের, সাধনার ও উৎসাহের নতুন চশমা নিয়ে, তাদের কী হবে? আশা রাখবো তাদের সাথে যেন আগামী দিনে এমন আচরণ না হয়; কোনো শিল্পীর নিষ্ঠা ও ডেডিকেশনকে যেন এভাবে অবহেলা না করা হয়। শিল্প টিকে থাকে সততায়, ক্ষমতার দম্ভে নয়। তোমার পদ্মশ্রীর যথার্থ মর্যাদা যেন অক্ষুণ্ন থাকে।

​তোমার নতুন ছবির জন্য শুভকামনা রইল। হোক না তা অনৈতিকতার ওপর দাঁড়িয়ে।"

Prosenjit's response

Prosenjit responded to the allegations and wrote on his Facebook account. He wrote, “I have the utmost respect for Suman as a filmmaker. In our industry, creative lines often cross because we are all drawing from universal human emotions and themes. However, Abhiman is a fully independent, legally registered project crafted by our director Indraadip Dasgupta and writer Srijato. As an actor, my job is to breathe life into the script handed to me. There was absolutely no intent to compromise anyone's creative trust, and I wish Suman nothing but the best.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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