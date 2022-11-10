Suriya visits Jyothika on set of Kaathal, thanks Mammootty for his hospitality and great food. See pic

Actor Suriya visited actor-wife Jyothika on the sets of her upcoming Malayalam film Kaathal earlier this week. The film, which also stars Mammootty, saw the veteran actor turn host for Suriya, who was floored by his hospitality and food. Suriya took to Twitter to thank Mammootty for being a great host and also for his words of wisdom. Also read: Suriya and Jyothika receive their National Awards like a power couple

Kaathal, which is Jyothika’s third Malayalam outing, is being directed by Jeo Baby, who was behind The Great Indian Kitchen. Mammootty took to Twitter and wrote that he was happy to have hosted Suriya on the sets of his film. Quoting Mammootty’s tweet, Suriya wrote: “Thank you dear Mammootty sir for your time and kind words of wisdom! We enjoyed the hospitality and great food (sic).’ In one clip from the sets, Mammootty can be seen talking to Suriya and checking the food that was getting ready. In another clip, Suriya was also seen helping out with the cooking.

Suriya was last seen in a cameo in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, which was released earlier this year and grossed over Rs. 400 crore worldwide. Recently, Suriya spoke about the possibility of doing a film based on his highly popular character Rolex from Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. Suriya’s cameo as the crime lord Rolex in Vikram was one of the major highlights of the movie and it was widely celebrated by audiences. He said if the project comes to him, he would do it.

When Suriya came on stage to receive the best actor award at Filmfare Awards South 2022 for his performance in Soorarai Pottru, chants of Rolex were heard in the audience. When actor Ramesh Aravind, who was hosting the event, asked Suriya when will Rolex come on behalf of the audience, Suriya said, “I think time will answer.”He further added, “If it comes, I will do it”.

Talking more about the character, Suriya said he accepted the offer for Kamal Haasan. “Whatever I’m today, no matter what I’m doing in life, Kamal sir would’ve always been my inspiration. When he called and said there’s an opportunity, I didn’t want to let go of it. I want to share this with everyone. Whenever you’re scared, that’s when you want to jump. It was a last minute decision. I was going to call and tell Lokesh, I won’t do it. But I did it for one man,” Suriya had said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.