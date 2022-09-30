Suriya and Jyothika receive their National Awards like a power couple. See pics

The National Film Awards ceremony was organised at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday where President Droupadi Murmu presented awards to multiple film actors, filmmakers and other involved with the filmmakei. The PIB live-streamed the award ceremony on their social media handles. The award ceremony got delayed due to the unprecedented situation created by Covid-19 pandemic. (Also read: National Film Awards 2020: Asha Parekh, Ajay Devgn arrive to receive awards)

Actor Suriya received the Best actor award for Soorari Pottru and his actor-wife Jyothika received the Best Feature film award for Soorari Pottru.

Suriya attended the event in traditional lungi and his wife wore a lavender saree for the award ceremony. Photos from the ceremony showed them clicking each other's pictures from the audience as the other accepted their award.

Soorarai Pottru, a semi-biographical drama, won in three of the four major award categories at the 68th National Film Awards--best feature film, best actor, and best actress. Sachidanandan KR wins best director for the Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum, posthumously.

The winners for the 68th National Film Awards were selected by the 10-member jury headed by Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah. The awards were announced by jury member Dharam Gulati.

Soorarai Pottru was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the Tamil film is partially inspired by the events of the life of Simplify Deccan founder GR Gopinath. It featured Suriya as Maara, a former Air Force officer with a dream of starting a low-cost airline in India. The movie was praised by fans and critics. Besides Suriya, it also starred Aparna Balamurali and Paresh Rawal.

The Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru will feature Akshay stepping into Suriya’s shoes. It will also star Radhika Madan with Paresh Rawal reprising his role in the Tamil film. Sudha Kongara is also returning to don the director’s hat for the film. While the film shoot began in April this year, earlier Suriya had shared a picture with Akshay from the sets. He will be appearing in the Hindi remake in a cameo role.

