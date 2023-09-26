Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in the ‘super, super early days’ of learning about each other

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted together for the first time as she attended the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, September 24. A source has now told the news outlet PEOPLE that the couple is taking it slow, and are in the "super, super early days" of getting to know each other.

Claiming that the pair had met prior to the game too, the insider said, “They're having fun.” "This was Taylor's first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves. She was super chill and low-key hanging out with his friends and family,” the source added.

"They're just hanging out, and there's no pressure," they added.

Taylor was perhaps the mostexcited member of the audience as the athlete got on board for his first touchdown. Travis was found in the endzone against the Chicago Bears to earn a 40-0 lead with 7:40 to go in the fourth quarter, and Taylor seemed to lose her calm.

As CBS cameras turned to Taylor, she was seen banging the glass in happiness. “Let’s fu***ng go,” she yelled after Travis’ third touchdown of the season. She was seen donning a red-and-white Chiefs jacket, and sitting beside Travis’ mother, Donna, during the entire game.

After the game, Travis and Taylor were seen leaving the stadium together.

Here’s what Travis Kelce say about the dating rumours

ESPN's ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ released its interview with Travis last week. He was, without a doubt, asked about the rumours.

"It's hilarious how much traction this has actually got," Travis said. "This is like the old school game called telephone, where everybody is just whispering in everybody's ear. No one actually know what's going on."

"Please everybody stop asking my brother," he added, referring to Philadelphia Eagles football player Jason Kelce who recently talked about it. When Jason initially said his brother was really dating Taylor, he appeared to be joking. "I don't really know a lot about what's happening in Travis' love life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Travis said that he “threw the ball” in Taylor’s “court” and asked her to come to Arrowhead. “I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit,” he quoted himself as having told Taylor.