Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao to be seen for one last time in Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The Telugu film industry woke up to the sad news of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passing away at the age of 83. The legendary actor had been suffering from age-related issues for the last three years and passed away at his Hyderabad residence on July 18, 2025. Kota's death has come as a shock to many, and stars like Chiranjeevi and Brahmanandam have paid rich tributes to the actor. Kota featured in over 750 films and had stopped acting in recent years. However, he made an exception for superstar Pawan Kalyan and appeared in his upcoming film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Kota Srinivasa Rao to be last seen in Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu

A fan of Pawan Kalyan? Stream his films, Bheemla Nayak and Sardaar Gabbar Singh, on Jio Hotstar via OTTplay Premium

In one of his last interviews given to a YouTube channel, Kota revealed that he shot for two days for the period drama and was thrilled to share screen space with the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan.

Kota okayed Hari Hara Veera Mallu only for Pawan Kalyan

Kota added that the makers wanted him for a special role and approached him despite knowing he was unwell. As it was for Pawan Kalyan, Kota said yes and shot for the film alongside the star hero. Kota entertained the Telugu audience for decades together and will be seen one last time in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is set to hit screens on July 31, 2025.

Jothi Krishna directed the film, which will be released in two parts, and it is yet unknown in which part Kota will appear for the final time. MM Keeravani composed music for this film, which has Niddhi Agerwal as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Kota's funeral will be held later on Sunday in Hyderabad with state honours, as per reports.

The entire Telugu film industry is mourning his loss, and the likes of Brahmanandam and Babu Mohan, his close aides and fellow star comedians, broke down while speaking to the press after visiting Kota one last time during his final rites.