Telugu actor Naga Shaurya backs Darshan amid murder case: 'Anna will be proven innocent'

Naga Shaurya calls Darshan ‘generous’, ‘kind-hearted’

Naga captioned his Instagram post as, “My heart goes out to the family of the deceased, and I genuinely wish them strength during this difficult time. However, it is incredibly disappointing to see people rushing to conclusions about this issue. Darshan Anna is not someone who could ever harm anyone, even in his worst nightmares. Those who know him well can attest to his generosity, kind-hearted nature, and unwavering commitment to helping others. He has always gone out of his way to support those in need and has been a pillar of strength for many.”

He further wrote, “I cannot, even in my darkest fears, accept this news. I have faith in our judicial system and believe that the truth will come out soon. We must also remember that another family is suffering greatly as well. They deserve privacy and respect during this challenging period. I firmly believe that Anna, known for his integrity and compassion, will be proven innocent and that the real culprit will be brought to justice.” Naga turned off the comments in his post.

Darshan-Pavithra accused in Renukaswamy murder

Renukaswamy was murdered on June 10 after allegedly sending derogatory messages to Pavithra, which angered Darshan. While there were rumors that Pavithra was Darshan’s partner, the actor’s lawyer denied the same and called them friends. Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, and her son met him at Bengaluru Central Jail a few days ago. They even urged the fans to stay patient and thanked them for their love and concern during these sensitive times.

Darshan made his Kannada acting debut with Devara Maga. Apart from being an actor, he has also produced and distributed many Kannada films. His action-drama Devil: The Hero is still under-production.