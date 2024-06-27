Darshan's co-star Pavithra Gowda seen wearing make-up in custody, sub-inspector gets notice

The Karnataka Police issued a notice to a woman sub-inspector for reportedly allowing Kannada film actor Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused in the Renukaswamy murder case and co-star of actor Darshan, to use makeup in police custody. As per sources reported by India Today, the case was filed on Wednesday. A notice was issued from the office of the DCP (West) and a clarification has been sought. (Also read: Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi urges fans to remain calm after meeting him in prison: ‘I spoke to him in detail…’) Darshan and Pavithra are in police custody as of now and request for bail will be filed after the remand custody is over

Pavithra Gowda's makeup row

It all began when Pavithra was taken to her Bengaluru residence for recording details of the crime scene. She was seen applying lipstick and makeup, and even smiling during her return, which had many questioning her lack of guilt in the present scenario.

The report added that S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), issued the notice to the woman police-sub inspector from Vijayanagar police station after the observation was taken up in the media. Girish said, "Pavithra used to stay at her home every night where she had probably kept her makeup bag. The lady PSI used to go there every day in the morning to pick her up and get her to AP Nagar police station. The lady PSI could have observed this and stopped Pavithra from doing that. For this negligence, she has been issued a notice for explanation."

More details

Darshan, Pavithra and their accomplices allegedly murdered a fan called Renukaswamy on June 10. Renukaswamy had allegedly sent abusive messages to Pavithra, angering Darshan. While there were rumours that Pavithra was Darshan’s partner, the actor’s lawyer denied the same and called them ‘friends’. Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi and her son met the actor at Bengaluru Central Jail a few days ago and urged fans to stay calm in the situation.