Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi urges fans to remain calm after meeting him in prison: ‘I spoke to him in detail…’

Kannada actor Darshan was arrested in an alleged murder case on June 11 and has been in police custody since then. He was arrested along with Pavithra Gowda and other accomplices in the alleged murder of a fan called Renukaswamy. (Also Read: Kannada actor Anusha Rai admits Darshan has anger issues but defends him too: ‘He’s been accused, not convicted') Kannada actor Darshan was arrested in an alleged murder case.(PTI)

According to The Hindu, one of Darshan’s fans was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly threatening producer Umapathy over his remarks against the actor. He was later released on bail after apologising. Darshan’s wife, Vijayalakshmi Darshan, put out a note on Wednesday asking fans to remain calm.

‘You know how much Darshan loves you’

Vijayalakshmi shared a fan art of numerous people forming a chain to reach a hilltop where a flag reads ‘D Boss’. Sharing it, she wrote, “*Call for all our Celebrities* You all know how much Darshan loves you. It is sad that we are in this situation today and that we have to stay at a distance from him. I have spoken to him in detail about the situation outside and it has touched his heart. He has urged all his celebrities to stay calm and focus on doing good deeds and he is sure that he will be part of your prayers.”

She added that she has faith in the judiciary and is sure truth will triumph, adding, “We have immense faith in the judicial system of our nation and am sure there will be brighter days ahead. I firmly believe that those attempting to harm Darshan through words/action during his absence, will be taken care of by Mother Chamundeshwari. Request your support in these hard times. Your being calm will be our biggest strength. This too shall pass. Truth will Triumph.”

A screengrab of Vijayalakshmi Darshan's Instagram stories.

Vijayalakshmi also shared an old picture of Darshan greeting his fans with folded hands on her Instagram stories. For the unversed, Darshan has got a tattoo on his chest that says Nanna Celebrities because he calls his fans celebrities.

Darshan’s fan arrested

31-year-old cab driver and a fan of Darshan was arrested by the Basaveshwaranagar police on Tuesday, according to the Hindu. He had allegedly threatened producer Umapathy over his remarks against Darshan on social media.

The police released him on bail after he apologised with folder hands, a video of which was reportedly shared online. A senior official was quoted as saying, “The actor’s fans better fall in line and not harass others over the actor’s troubles. Otherwise stringent legal action will be taken against them.”

The Indian Express also reports that fearing Darshan's fans, four of the accused in Renukaswamy's murder case have been shifted to Tumakuru jail. They were the ones who had initially surrendered but later named the actor as one of the perpetrators.

Darshan’s alleged murder case

Darshan, Pavithra and their accomplices allegedly murdered a fan called Renukaswamy on June 10. Renukaswamy had allegedly sent abusive messages to Pavithra, angering Darshan. While there were rumours that Pavithra was Darshan’s partner, the actor’s lawyer denied the same and called them ‘friends’. Vijayalakshmi and their son, Vineesh, met Darshan on Wednesday at Bengaluru Central Jail. Vinod Prabhakar, son of late actor Tiger Prabhakar, also met him.