Darshan case: Murdered Renukaswamy's parents meet CM Siddaramaiah, seek govt job for wife

The parents of Renukaswamy, who was brutally killed recently, on Tuesday met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and expressed satisfaction about the ongoing probe into the death of their son. Actor Darshan being taken to a Bengaluru court in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.(PTI)

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is an accused in the alleged killing of Renukaswamy.

They also sought a government job for Renukaswamy's wife, who is pregnant.

The Chief Minister, who positively responded to the request, is also said to have assured the parents that police will take action against the culprits in accordance with law, and they will ensure that the guilty are punished.

A total of 17 people including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the murder case.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

The Chief Minister has responded positively to the request made by Renukaswamy's parents regarding a government job for their daughter in-law, his office said in a statement.

Later speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, Renukaswamy's father Kashinatha Shivanagowdara said the Chief Minister assured that police will take action against culprits in accordance with law.

"We met the Chief Minister, he consoled us and tried to build courage in us. He said police will take merciless action against the culprits in accordance with law, let there be no doubt about it. He assured punishment to the guilty," he said.

Stating that he and his wife requested a permanent job for their daughter-in-law on compassionate grounds, Renukaswamy's father further said, "the CM asked us to send the necessary documents and he would see what can be done. He (CM) positively responded to us. We thank the government and the CM," he added.

Darshan and other accused are currently in judicial custody.

According to sources, one of the accused, Raghavendra, who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar here, on the pretext that Darshan wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and killed on June 8.

The investigation team is believed to have gathered enough evidence including CCTV footage, which could establish that Darshan was present during the alleged assault on Renukaswamy, leading to his death, sources said.