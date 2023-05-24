Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson break silence on Cannes red carpet 'Altercation': It was just a misunderstanding

The red carpet incident at the Cannes Film Festival involving Hollywood power couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson has finally been clarified. The couple, who attended the premiere of their new film Asteroid City, were seen engaged in what appeared to be a heated exchange with a man identified as Vincent Chapalain. However, both Rita and Vincent have now shed light on the situation, revealing that it was nothing more than a misunderstanding. US actor Tom Hanks (C) and US actress Rita Wilson argue with a staff member as they arrive for the screening of the film "Asteroid City" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2023.(AFP)

Taking to Instagram, Rita posted a picture of the moment in question and captioned it, "'This is called 'I can't hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?'" She followed up with a positive message, urging fans to watch Asteroid City and assuring everyone that they had a great time at the festival.

Vincent also addressed the incident on Twitter, responding to a user who questioned whether Tom and Rita had confused him with security. Vincent clarified that he was not part of the security team and explained that the couple had merely asked him about their position on the red carpet.

The clarification from Rita and Vincent aligns with the analysis provided by show business correspondent Tyler West on the Lorraine show. Tyler dismissed the notion that Tom was having a "rant" and pointed out that the actor's smile indicated a more lighthearted interaction. Lorraine agreed, emphasizing that sometimes the camera can distort the true nature of events.

During the premiere, Tom donned a classic black tuxedo with a matching bow tie, while Rita looked stunning in an elegant black dress adorned with silver jewels. Both appeared in high spirits as they posed for pictures before entering the screening.

Asteroid City, directed by Wes Anderson, is a coming-of-age film set in the 1950s in a fictional American desert town with an eerie atmosphere. The story revolves around a widower, played by Jason Schwartzman, who takes his four children to visit their grandfather, portrayed by Tom Hanks. The family encounters peculiar occurrences in the mysterious town, which intensify after a significant world event.

Alson Read | Tom Hanks reveals that a Forrest Gump sequel had been planned but never made

The star-studded cast of Asteroid City includes Tom's wife, Rita Wilson, as well as Tilda Swinton, Matt Dillon, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter, Maya Hawke. The film promises a unique blend of offbeat storytelling and stellar performances.

With the air cleared and the misunderstanding resolved, Tom and Rita can now focus on promoting their highly anticipated film, Asteroid City. The incident serves as a reminder that sometimes appearances can be deceiving, and it's essential not to jump to conclusions based solely on a snapshot in time.