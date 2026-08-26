Toxic box office prediction: Yash's return may beat Animal, Dhurandhar with 130 crore start; but won't challenge KGF 2

Yash has returned to the big screen after almost four years, with Geetu Mohandas’ revenge saga, Toxic. The film has been mounted on a massive scale and is releasing pan-India in five languages. The hype is immense with the advance bookings breaking several records. It is a foregone conclusion that Toxic will mint ₹100 crore worldwide on its opening day, but just how far it will go remains to be seen.

Toxic advance booking collection

Toxic box office prediction: The film features Yash in his bloodiest avatar yet.

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Advance bookings for Toxic opened at around 6 AM on Friday, August 21. The national cinema chains opened their screens a few hours later. There was an immediate rush for tickets on all major online ticketing platforms. By Wednesday morning as the advance bookings ended after five frenetic days, Toxic had sold over 15 lakh tickets, grossing just under ₹50 crore for day 1. While the Kannada original led the charge in the first two days, it was eventually overshadowed by the Hindi dub, which performed much better than industry expectations. The Hindi version of Toxic beat industry projections, grossing ₹25 crore in advance bookings alone. In comparison, the Kannada version grossed ₹18 crore, but had higher occupancy rates. This is in line with Yash’s popularity in the north since the success of the KGF films.

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Toxic box office prediction

{{^usCountry}} Toxic is expected to have a great start pan-India. Most trade experts estimate that the film will open at around ₹85-90 crore net in all languages in India. This will be led by the Hindi version’s ₹35-40 crore start, followed closely by the Kannada version. The Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu versions are expected to add ₹12-15 crore on top of that. If the word of mouth is excellent, the film may inch closer to the ₹100-crore mark as well, but crossing that seems difficult. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toxic is expected to have a great start pan-India. Most trade experts estimate that the film will open at around ₹85-90 crore net in all languages in India. This will be led by the Hindi version’s ₹35-40 crore start, followed closely by the Kannada version. The Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu versions are expected to add ₹12-15 crore on top of that. If the word of mouth is excellent, the film may inch closer to the ₹100-crore mark as well, but crossing that seems difficult. {{/usCountry}}

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Overseas, the film depends on territories such as North America and the Middle East. It is aiming for a $2.5-million day 1, which would take its worldwide gross to a ₹120-130 crore mark. If the optimistic estimates hold true, Toxic would register the 12th biggest opening for an Indian film ever, beating the likes of Animal ( ₹116 crore), Adipurush ( ₹127 crore), and Jawan ( ₹129 crore). However, it is expected to stay way below Yash’s all-time record of ₹164 crore, set by KGF Chapter 2.

It will also be the second-biggest opening of the year for Indian cinema, beating Peddi's ₹117 crore-start, but bested by Dhurandhar 2's ₹205-crore debut.

All about Toxic

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Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film has released in theatres on August 26. Toxic has been in the news for its steamy, intimate scenes and sequences that appear to show women in a not-so-favourable light through imagery and dialogue. The film was cleared by the CBFC with no cuts and an A-rating.