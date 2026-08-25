6-months pregnant Kiara Advani shot for Toxic drenched in rain, co-star Huma Qureshi says she did not complain even once
During the pre-release event of Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, Huma Qureshi praised Kiara Advani for her dedication to the film.
Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been attracting criticism ever since the first teaser dropped. More recently, Kiara Advani found herself at the centre of a storm after the song Tabaahi, featuring her and Yash, was released. Amid mounting criticism, her co-star Huma Qureshi heaped praises on her for shooting the film even during her pregnancy and showing strength throughout.
What Kiara said
At the pre-release event in Chennai, Huma said, “I have to say something about Kiara. It is not a spoiler. There was a scene in Toxic we were both part of, and there was so much rain involved. She was just about to have a baby and we were getting drenched in the rain and I had a terrible headache. Every single time I wanted to complain, I would look at Kiara. She was six months pregnant, and she was just standing there doing that scene. Standing like a rock. Looking at her I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ that is so inspiring. I know you are going to get a lot of love for this film. Love you loads.”
Last year in July, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara took to Instagram to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival. Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” Following the announcement, the couple requested photographers to avoid taking pictures of their newborn. Later in the year, Kiara and Sidharth took to Instagram to reveal the name of their newborn daughter: Saraayah Malhotra. The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. In 2021, they starred together in the war film Shershaah.
About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups
The period gangster drama is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who is known for the National Award-winning film Liar’s Dice. The film is backed by KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films shot in Kannada and English. It stars Yash in a double role alongside Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. The film has generated significant buzz ahead of its release.
Toxic’s advance bookings opened on Friday, five days before its theatrical release, and the film has reportedly grossed ₹18 crore through advance bookings on its opening day, with three days still to go before its release. It is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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