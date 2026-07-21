Toxic song Manmohaka released: Yash fancies both Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani; internet says Tabaahi is better. Watch

Toxic song Manmohaka released: The second song from Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, was released on Tuesday. The romantic number which follows Tabaahi shows Yash in a romantic avatar again, except this time with Tara Sutaria. However, he also seems to fancy Kiara Advani at the same time.

Manmohaka song from Toxic

Yash, Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani in a still from the song Manamohaka in Toxic.

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The 3-minute-14-second-long video for Manmohaka shows the romance blooming between Yash’s Raya and Tara’s Rebecca. The two are shown enjoying intimate moments in a bathtub, where Rebecca wishes that Raya had proposed. They seem happy even as they head out on dates, where he seems besotted with her and vice versa.

But soon, the tone shifts and Raya seems pensive with Nayanthara’s Ganga, who’s rumoured to play his sister. After they share a cigarette, the reason for his hesitance seems to be Kiara’s Nadia, whom he also fancies. While the song doesn’t reveal much, the video hints that Rebecca seems shaken after knowing the truth, but he pacifies her.

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{{^usCountry}} The film’s promotional material also hinted at Raya being a polygamist. On Sunday, Tara teased the song’s release on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Is monogamy the law of the heart .. or of society? @toxic themovie.” Director Geetu re-posted it to her Instagram Stories, writing, “You'll know soon enough - August 26th! But the heart doesn't wait, it will make you sing to its own tune.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film’s promotional material also hinted at Raya being a polygamist. On Sunday, Tara teased the song’s release on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Is monogamy the law of the heart .. or of society? @toxic themovie.” Director Geetu re-posted it to her Instagram Stories, writing, “You'll know soon enough - August 26th! But the heart doesn't wait, it will make you sing to its own tune.” {{/usCountry}}

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Geetu Mohandas and Tara Sutaria's posts about Toxic song.

Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah & Arslan Nizami composed Manmohaka, which has Siddharth Basrur’s vocals. The song was released as Madhosh in Hindi, Manasagadhe in Telugu, Thadumaarudheyyy in Tamil and Madhu Mohini in Malayalam.

Internet reacts to new song from Toxic

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The internet had varied reactions to the Manmohaka song. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Dei apo toxic ku meaning violence ellaya da padam fulla enna da avan romance pannitu irrukan athum ella heroine kuda um (Hey, what's the point of a toxic movie without violence? He's just a romantic one, and even all the heroine is yours).” A Redditor wondered, “Is he supposed to be cheating on them all or something? I'm clueless ngl.”

“Honestly in some expression Yash gives I can't tell if he's admiring the girl of if he wants to kill her,” opined one Redditor after watching the song, while another wrote, “Ee movie plot matram em ardham katledu (I still don’t understand this movie’s plot).” One X user joked, “Toxic ante action ankunna…ida? (I thought Toxic was about action not this).”

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Some X users believed that Tabaahi was a better song than Manmohaka. “Tabaahi is better than this Manamohaka,” commented one person. “Sorry Yash. Toxic’s second song Madhosh is out now. And I want to say, it isn’t up to the mark compared to Tabaahi.” “Manmohaka > tabaahi,” countered another.

Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, will be released in theatres on August 26.