Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals: When, where to watch Match 20 of The Hundred 2025 live

In match 20 of the ongoing The Hundred Competition 2025, Trent Rockets will clash against the Manchester Originals on August 19, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The Rockets are sitting comfortably in the second position of the points table with three wins in four matches. They won their previous match against the Southern Brave by four wickets thanks to an outstanding half-century by Tom Moores. He scored 55 off 30 balls, including four boundaries and five sixes. It was because of his performance that the team chased down 146 runs with four balls to spare. Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals(The Hundred /X)

Meanwhile, the Originals have just won two out of five games in the tournament so far. They won their last game against the Northern Superchargers by 57 runs, which was a huge margin. Jos Buttler scored 64 off 45 balls, including five boundaries and four sixes. It was because of his performance that the team could score 171 in the first innings. Moreover, the bowlers like Sony Baker and Josh Tongue did a good job too in restricting the team to just 114 runs. Both the bowlers claimed three wickets each.

Match Details:

Match: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, 20th Match

Date: 19th August 2025, Tuesday

Time: 11.00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Where to watch: Fancode, via OTTplay Premium

The Trent Rockets Women will face the Manchester Originals Women in match 20 of the ongoing The Hundred Women's Competition 2025. The match will be played on August 19 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The Originals have won three out of five games while the Rockets have won just one out of four matches. This upcoming match will be extremely important for the Rockets if they want to stay in the tournament. With the competition level increasing after every match, it will be interesting to see how they perform under pressure.

Match Details:

Match: Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women, 20th Match

Date: 19th August 2025, Tuesday

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Where to watch: Fancode, via OTTplay Premium

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 in India?

Fans can catch the live action of The Hundred Men and Women’s Competition 2025 on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. They can also watch the matches on Sony Sports Network Channels.

While the single-headers start around 11 PM IST, the double-headers start from 7:30 PM and 10:30 PM IST, respectively.