Tristan Thompson has secret plan to win back Khloe Kardashian. Will it work?

In a shocking twist of events, Tristan Thompson is reportedly still hoping to rekindle his romance with ex Khloe Kardashian despite his paternity scandal. According to an insider, the NBA player is ecstatic to be able to spend more time with the reality TV star as he settles into his new house in her neighbourhood.

Tristan Thompson has secret plan to win back Khloe Kardashian

"Khloé and Tristan live 2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills," the source said. "Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible."

But it seems like Kardashian isn't on board with the idea of getting back together with Thompson, as she has "made it clear" that there's no chance of them rekindling their romance.

"He knows they're always going to be in each other's lives because of their children. But that doesn't mean he hasn't been trying," the insider said. "At this point, he feels like all he can do is be the best father to their kids that he can and show Khloé over time that he's there for their family."

Despite the scandal, the duo has been spotted together, sparking reconciliation rumours. Only time will tell if these two will get back together, but for now, it looks like Thompson is just happy to be close to his children and their mother.