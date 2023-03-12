Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on being 'obsessed with weight' amid split from Lamar Odom: 'Didn't know what to do'

In a recent interview, Khloé Kardashian spoke about her struggle with an unhealthy preoccupation with weight that emerged after her divorce from former basketball player Lamar Odom. She revealed that turning to the gym was her coping mechanism in dealing with the aftermath of the separation, as she was unsure of what else to do. The divorce between the couple was finalized in December 2016. (Also read: Love Is Blind: Raven Ross shares advice amid separation with SK Alagbada: 'Speak up and never ignore your gut feelings')

In a conversation with InStyle, she admitted that she resorted to turning to the gym as she was unsure of how to cope with the situation. She said, “Of course, in the beginning, you [have to] get over that hump of it being really hard and something so new for you. But I felt so accomplished.”

She described how her fitness journey has progressed by introducing 'new challenges.' She disclosed that prior to losing 40 pounds, she had an unhealthy fixation with the numbers on the scale. "When I first started [working out], I cared so much. “Maybe [it's] just being younger. I think you care about the scale. The scale Fs with you. I don't even look at a scale anymore. I think it's really unhealthy. I haven't in years. They're just numbers”, she told.

She said maintaining a sense of control has been a driving force behind her dedication to her fitness journey. She went on to say, "I'm sort of a control freak, but in life, we can't control everything. But the gym, what I put in it, I know I'm going to get out of it. And being a control freak , I'm proud of it. I love that I have that control."

Her personal fitness journey served as the inspiration for her role as host and executive producer of the E! reality TV show, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. The show aimed to assist individuals in achieving their best physical and emotional self after enduring challenging life experiences. It aired for three seasons from 2017 to 2019.

She first gained attention as a supporting cast member in the popular reality TV series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which documented the daily lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Over the years, she has established herself as a successful businesswoman, co-founding several fashion and beauty ventures such as Good American and KKW Beauty.