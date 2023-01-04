Twitter suspends account of Kantara's Kishore for violating rules; fans say ‘bring him back’

Actor Kishore, who was recently seen in a key role in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, is in the limelight after his Twitter account was suspended due to violation of Twitter rules. While it’s still unclear exactly why his account was suspended, fans wanted to know the reason behind it. Some of them even tagged Twitter CEO Elon Musk asking him to restore Kishore's account. Also read: Kiccha Sudeep reacts to Rashmika Mandanna being criticised for not watching Kantara

Last year, Kishore was also seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 1. He will also be seen essaying the same role in the second part. The reason behind the suspension of his account is yet unknown. However, his page reads when you click on it, 'Twitter suspends accounts that violates Twitter rules (sic)."

Kishore's fans have been curious to understand why his account was suspended. While some demanded to bring him back on Twitter, others tweeted to Elon Musk. A tweet read, “Dear @elonmusk, why is @actorkishore's account suspended? Please reinstate it.” A person also wrote, ‘What is this @elonmusk? So much for free speech and questioning the authorities!" Another one tweeted, “@actorkishore’s account suspended? This is absolute cowardice on Twitter’s part. He is the voice of Karnataka’s farmers. Anyone questioning the government gets suspended? Shame. @elonmusk must look into this.”

In Kantara, Kishore was seen playing a forest officer, who locks horns with Rishab’s character over the local tribe encroaching forest lands. Ever since the release of Kantara, Kishore has been vocal about the religious traditions the film portrays. When some people argued what the film showcases is merely superstitions, Kishore spoke about it in a long Instagram post.

“Does God, who has the power to kill, not have the power to transform? A viral video with a heading “A young man who insulted the God of Kantara dies a bloody death” went viral on WhatsApp. I believe that being a part of that movie it is my duty to clarify such misunderstandings,” he wrote.

“Why does a god who has the power to kill not have the power to transform an erring person instead of killing him? Because the story will not progress further for the narrator. For him, whether it is a god or a devil, is just a tool to achieve his goal of telling a story effectively, be it a movie or mythology. Whether it is God or Demon, why don’t we see it as just a belief? If you believe it exists, if you don't, it doesn’t,” he explained.

“But at the same time, there is no need to insult the beliefs that give many of us courage in times of difficulty. Let the law handle those antisocial elements. Let faith be an individual choice. Have faith, but not superstition. even the Hatred in the name of faith,” Kishore added.

