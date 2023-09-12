Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Heavyweight showdown of the century

During a scheduled press conference in London, World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury showcased himself as a larger-than-life entertainer. He grabbed the microphone and confidently strolled across the stage. He offered compliments to his opponent, Francis Ngannou, who is set to face him on October 28th.

Boxing - Tyson Fury & Francis Ngannou Press Conference - HERE at Outernet, London, Britain - September 7, 2023 Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou face off during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(Action Images via Reuters)

"You’re one good-looking son of a b*tch." Fury playfully said. He expressed gratitude and praised Ngannou for his bold move away from the UFC.

Fury constantly engaged with the audience, shaking hands, conducting interviews, and posing for pictures. Even during the post-press conference, the face-off was entertaining, with a shirtless, less-toned Fury standing nose to nose with the chiseled Ngannou.

Critics have understandably questioned the Fury-Ngannou matchup. At 35, Fury is the reigning heavyweight boxing champion and has undefeated pound-for-pound lists. In contrast, Ngannou, at 37, has spent his career in mixed martial arts and will make his boxing debut. Promoter Bob Arum highlighted Ngannou's incredible power, while Frank Warren, Fury's longtime promoter, promised excitement.

Ngannou's power is well structured, having dispatched numerous opponents in the UFC. For this fight, he got Iron Mike Tyson to train him for the fight night. Fury, however, plans to implement a different strategy, relying on his jab and head movement and waiting for Ngannou to tire before launching his powerful right hand.

Fury also made mention of Ngannou's large target, "a big head that's hard to miss". It's suggested that fighters like Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder wouldn't hesitate to take a similar deal. Former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew dismissed the fight as a "joke" but acknowledged he'd accept the offer in a heartbeat.

While Fury could have faced other opponents like Filip Hrgović, Frank Sanchez, or Martin Bakole, those fights wouldn't have gained the attention of this level. Fury stands to collect a substantial sum, with the odds overwhelmingly in his favor.

Bob Arum encouraged reporters to review Ngannou's tapes, revealing a fighter whose punches seem to move in slow motion by boxing standards. Ngannou acknowledged working on improving his "delivery system," a critical aspect of his strategy for the fight. Fury, seated at the opposite end of the table, simply smiled.

The fight will draw UFC fans eager to witness Ngannou's transition, boxing enthusiasts who follow Fury, and casual viewers curious about the battle between the MMA powerhouse and the boxing champion.

As the excitement builds for this extraordinary showdown, Ngannou summed up his intentions by saying, "I'm going to be out there hunting for that guy's head". Yet Fury remains confident that he won't be an easy target, declaring, "If I lose to an MMA guy, I'll never be able to show my face in public again."

