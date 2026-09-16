Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag has been honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The ministry announced the honour on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The award will be presented to Anant at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, to be held on September 22 in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Anant Nag to be presented with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actor Anant Nag wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024.

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Congratulating Anant Nag, the ministry wrote, "A lifetime of cinematic excellence, celebrated. 🎬🏆 The Government of India announces the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for Anant Nag’s outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and an illustrious journey that has inspired generations. 📅 22 September 2026 📍 Kevadia, Gujarat The award will be presented at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony. #NationalFilmAwards #DadasahebPhalkeAward."

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{{^usCountry}} The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is instituted by the Government of India to honour individuals for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. It is presented annually as part of the National Film Awards and is considered India's highest honour in cinema. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Anant Nag {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is instituted by the Government of India to honour individuals for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. It is presented annually as part of the National Film Awards and is considered India's highest honour in cinema. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Anant Nag {{/usCountry}}

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anant Nag. He wrote, "Congratulations to the legendary Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity. This is indeed a richly deserved honour for a truly distinguished artist."

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Anant Nag's career

Born on September 4, 1948, Anant Nag is a veteran Kannada actor whose career spans more than five decades. He has acted in over 300 films, including more than 250 Kannada films. He made his Kannada film debut with Sankalp (1973), while Shyam Benegal's Ankur (1974) marked his first Hindi film. He was also part of Doordarshan's iconic television series Malgudi Days.

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Nag has received five Karnataka State Best Actor Awards and five Filmfare Awards. He was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2025 for his contribution to Indian cinema. He marked 50 years in cinema in 2023.

His commercially successful Kannada films include Bayalu Daari (1976), Benkiya Bale (1983), Mungaru Male (2006), Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu (2016), KGF: Chapter 1 (2018), KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), Gaalipata 2 (2022) and many others.