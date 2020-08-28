Prakash Raj has not replaced Anant Nag in KGF: Chapter 2, confirms director Prashant Neel

regional-movies

Filmmaker Prashant Neel has confirmed that actor Prakash Raj has not replaced veteran actor Anant Nag in the upcoming second part of Kannada action-drama, KGF. In KGF: Chapter 1, Anant Nag played a key role of the film’s narrator. The actor was rumoured to have replaced Anant Nag after he was spotted on the sets.

In an interview to Cinema Express, director Prashant Neel confirmed that Prakash Raj has not replaced Anant Nag and has come on board to play an entirely different character. “Prakash Raj is definitely not a replacement to Anant Nag. He is a new entry and this is a new character in the movie.”

The shoot of KGF 2 resumed earlier this week in Bengaluru. The director has revealed that they still have about 25 days of shooting left with some major action sequences to be shot. They also have 3 days of shoot left with Sanjay Dutt, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt’s birthday last month, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of his character Adheera.

In KGF chapter 1, director Prashant Neel kept the identity of Adheera under wraps. However, we get to learn it’s a character hungry for power and wants to become the ruler of Kolar gold mines. Loyal to his brother, Suryavardhan, he gives up his dream of ruling the gold mine and allows the reign of his nephew Garuda, in honour of his brother’s dying wish.

Last year, Yash said Sanjay Dutt was the first choice for the role of Adheera. He also said that KGF 2 will be bigger and better than the first part.

“When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2,” Yash told Hindustan Times.

Despite garnering mixed reviews from critics, KGF performed well at the ticket windows. It had ended up as the biggest grossing Kannada film with over Rs 100 crore in gross earnings.

