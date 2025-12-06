Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mammootty honours Mohanlal on Patriot set after Dadasaheb Phalke Award win, fans love their bond

BySantanu Das
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 10:30 pm IST

Mohanlal received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony.

Mohanlal and Mammootty, the OG Malayalam superstars, have remained close friends for years. They are also set to star in the highly anticipated political espionage thriller Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, marking their big-screen reunion after many years. Mammootty took to Instagram to share a heartwarming moment from set as Mohanlal was honored by him on the set of the film for his Dadasaheb Phalke Award win. (Also read: Mammootty says Mohanlal ‘truly deserves’ Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Prithviraj Sukumaran calls him ‘legend beyond ages’)

Mohanlal and Mammootty in a picture together on the set of Patriot.
Mohanlal and Mammootty in a picture together on the set of Patriot.

Mammootty honors Mohanlal

Mammootty was seen draping a ceremonial shawl over Mohanlal, in the presence of the entire crew as they cheered along. Mammootty shared the moment on his Instagram account.

Mohanlal was announced as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for his contribution to Indian cinema. Mammootty had previously taken to his X account to congratulate him. He said, “More than a colleague, a brother, and an artist who has embarked on this wonderful cinematic journey for decades. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is not just for an actor, but for a true artist who has lived and breathed cinema. So happy and proud of you, Lal. You truly deserve this crown.”

About the film

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph, the film Patriot promises to be a cinematic spectacle, blending espionage, action, and patriotism. The story revolves around a retired JAG officer, portrayed by Mammootty, who is wrongfully framed for espionage. Determined to clear his name and protect the nation, he embarks on a covert mission. Joining him in this high-stakes operation is Mohanlal, playing a battle-hardened armed forces operative.

With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Kunchako Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Revathy, Patriot is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Malayalam films to date. The film is expected to be released sometime next year.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Mammootty honours Mohanlal on Patriot set after Dadasaheb Phalke Award win, fans love their bond
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On