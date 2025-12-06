Mammootty honours Mohanlal on Patriot set after Dadasaheb Phalke Award win, fans love their bond

Mohanlal and Mammootty, the OG Malayalam superstars, have remained close friends for years. They are also set to star in the highly anticipated political espionage thriller Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, marking their big-screen reunion after many years. Mammootty took to Instagram to share a heartwarming moment from set as Mohanlal was honored by him on the set of the film for his Dadasaheb Phalke Award win. (Also read: Mammootty says Mohanlal ‘truly deserves’ Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Prithviraj Sukumaran calls him ‘legend beyond ages’) Mohanlal and Mammootty in a picture together on the set of Patriot.

Mammootty honors Mohanlal

Mammootty was seen draping a ceremonial shawl over Mohanlal, in the presence of the entire crew as they cheered along. Mammootty shared the moment on his Instagram account.

Mohanlal was announced as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for his contribution to Indian cinema. Mammootty had previously taken to his X account to congratulate him. He said, “More than a colleague, a brother, and an artist who has embarked on this wonderful cinematic journey for decades. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is not just for an actor, but for a true artist who has lived and breathed cinema. So happy and proud of you, Lal. You truly deserve this crown.”

About the film

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph, the film Patriot promises to be a cinematic spectacle, blending espionage, action, and patriotism. The story revolves around a retired JAG officer, portrayed by Mammootty, who is wrongfully framed for espionage. Determined to clear his name and protect the nation, he embarks on a covert mission. Joining him in this high-stakes operation is Mohanlal, playing a battle-hardened armed forces operative.

With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Kunchako Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Revathy, Patriot is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Malayalam films to date. The film is expected to be released sometime next year.