Veteran actor Mandeep Roy passes away

Veteran comedian in the Kannada film industry Mandeep Roy passed away here due to cardiac arrest on Sunday morning, family sources said. He was 74.

The senior actor, who had acted in over 500 movies, was undergoing treatment following a heart attack at a private hospital where he breathed his last, the family sources said. According to actor and director Venkat Bharadwaj, Mandeep Roy was a Bengali who had settled in Bengaluru and acted in the Kannada film industry.

"Mandeep Roy | Originally Bengali, Settled and Acted in Kannada Film Industry, Closely Connected to #Kannada #People He is Unforgettable in #Pushpaka Vimana #RIP #MandeepRoy #KFI #Kannada," Bharadwaj tweeted.

The late actor, who comes from the theatre background, had made a mark in movies like 'Minchina Ota', 'Pushpaka Vimana', 'Devara Ata', 'Naagarahavu', 'Aptha Rakshaka', 'Amrithadhare' and 'Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu'.