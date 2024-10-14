Veteran Marathi actor Atul Parchure, who worked in The Kapil Sharma Show, dies at 57

Senior Marathi actor Atul Parchure has died on Monday, October 14. He was 57. India Today reported the news of his death. He was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, which he overcame and made a full recovery. The reason behind his death is yet to be revealed. Atul Parchure has died at the age of 57.(HT Photo)

Atul Parchure passes away

The report added that sources close to the family have confirmed that the actor took his last breath earlier today. He is survived by his mother, wife, and daughter. The family has also requested privacy during this difficult time.

Actor Supriya Pilgaonkar took to her Instagram to pay her last respects to the actor in a post. She said, “Dear friend you shouldn't have been like this, you fought a lot! You have tolerated a lot. You will always be missed. Your silly smile will always be missed. May your soul rest in peace and the strength to endure the pain of the family..”

Eknath Shinde pens tribute

Expressing his condolences, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to his Instagram and shared a note in Marathi. It read, “Premature exit of a clever actor: Someone who makes the audience laugh out loud and sometimes makes tears in the eyes. The untimely demise of ever introspective class actor Atul Parchure is painful. Atul Parchure has shown his glorious acting career from Balarangbhumi. They made a unique impression in all three fields of drama, film and series. Young Turks be old extracts, relatives or poo. Okay. Whether Deshpande's literal, reading humor, Atul Parchure added deep colours to it with his personal qualities. They also made a great personality in Marathi and Hindi movies. A classy Marathi actor has been lost due to his departure. This damage is not to be filled with. I am a part of the grief of the family members due to this relationship as one of the thousands of fans of Parchure. May God give them the strength to endure this suffering. On behalf of the state government, I pay tribute to them. Om Shanti.”

Atul leaves behind a notable body of work in Marathi and Bollywood films. He acted with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn. In television, he displayed his comedic skills in The Kapil Sharma Show.