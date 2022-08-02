Vikrant Rona box office day 5 collection: Kiccha Sudeep film sees 70% drop but earns twice as much as Ek Villain Returns

Kiccha Sudeep’s latest release Vikrant Rona saw its first major dip after the extended opening weekend, seeing its daily collections drop by as much as 70%. However, despite this huge drop, the film is miles ahead of its other rivals at the box office and is clearly the audience’s favourite. Given the variations in reported collections and lack of official numbers, it is hard to say how much exactly the film has earned till now but most sources put Vikrant Rona’s total five-day earnings so far somewhere between ₹110-134 crore. Also read: SS Rajamouli congratulates Kiccha Sudeep on Vikrant Rona’s success

Curiously enough, there is some divergence in the collection figures for the film being shared by various sources, which has existed since the opening day. Most trade analysts are sharing the collections in ranges rather than exact figures since there isn’t full clarity from the film’s producers or distributors. For Monday, sources say the film has earned somewhere between ₹6-10 crore worldwide, which is a substantial drop from its reported Sunday earnings of ₹29 crore.

However, such is the dominance of Vikrant Rona in Indian theatres right now that even the lower figure-- ₹6 crore--is substantially more than the other major releases. Hindi film Ek Villain Returns, starring Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham earned ₹3 crore on Monday, while Telugu film Ramarao On Duty with Ravi Teja in lead collected only ₹30 lakh.

Vikrant Rona, starring Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins, and is helmed by Anup Bhandari. It also features Jacqueline Fernandez in an extended cameo.

With a budget of ₹95 crore, it’s among the most expensive Kannada films ever made. Billed as a pan-India film, Vikrant Rona was released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It hit theatres on July 28.

