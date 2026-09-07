What happened to Mica Miller? When did she die? All about the case amid Netflix's 'Death of the Pastor’s Wife’

The death of Mica Miller, a 30-year-old South Carolina pastor’s wife, continues to draw attention nearly two years after she died at a North Carolina state park. Her case has returned to the spotlight with the release of the docuseries “Death of the Pastor’s Wife,” which examines her marriage and the months before her death.

Mica Miller screengrab from Death of the Pastor's Wife (Netflix | X )

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Mica died on April 27, 2024, at Lumber River State Park in Robeson County, North Carolina. Authorities ruled her death a suicide after investigators determined she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials said they found no evidence that her estranged husband, pastor John-Paul Miller, was involved in her death.

However, the case remained controversial because of allegations Mica made before her death. She had reported harassment to the police and told people close to her that she feared for her safety.

Also read: John Paul Miller update: Is he still a pastor at Solid Rock Church? Here's what he's doing now

Who was Mica Miller and what happened before her death?

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{{^usCountry}} Mica Francis Miller grew up in a religious family and became connected with Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as a teenager. John-Paul (JP) Miller was the church’s pastor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mica Francis Miller grew up in a religious family and became connected with Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as a teenager. John-Paul (JP) Miller was the church’s pastor. {{/usCountry}}

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The two married in November 2017 after both had ended their previous marriages. Mica became involved in church activities and worked as creative director for worship, youth and women’s ministries.

Over the years, the cracks in JP and Mica's relationship started to show. Reports show that Mica tried to divorce JP in October 2023; however, she withdrew the filing months later. By early 2024, the couple was separated and involved in legal proceedings.

According to the accounts of former church members and Mica's family on the Netflix docuseries, Mica started speaking about her marital problems with her friends and was visibly stressed when she used to lead prayers at the church. Mica also expressed doubts about JP cheating with his current wife, Suzie Skinner, who had newly joined the church in 2023.

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Mica eventually left JP's home and started living with her siblings and loved ones.

After Mica left JP's home, Mica contacted authorities several times, alleging harassment, police records show. She reported repeated calls, being followed and having her vehicle tires damaged. A mechanic later found a tracking device attached to her car.

About a month before her death, Mica reportedly told police she was “afraid for her life.” Her family also said she expressed fears that something could happen to her.

On April 15, 2024, Mica filed for divorce again. JP Miller was served with legal documents on April 25, two days before her death.

Also read: Did John-Paul Miller cheat on Mica Miller? Here's what court records reveal as Death of the Pastor's Wife streams

Mica Miller’s final moments and the investigation into John-Paul Miller

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Mica was living with a former church member at her home in Myrtle Beach, where she had been hiding from JP. On April 27, 2024, Mica left the Myrtle Beach home and visited a pawn shop, where investigators said she purchased a firearm and ammunition.

She then drove to Lumber River State Park, located about an hour away.

At 2:54 pm, Mica called 911 and asked whether authorities could locate her phone. During the call, she told the dispatcher she planned to take her own life and wanted her family to find her body.

Emergency responders searched the area after losing contact with her. Witnesses reported hearing someone crying before hearing a gunshot. Another person later found her body.

The Robeson County medical examiner determined that Mica died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage, witness accounts and other evidence before concluding there was no evidence connecting John-Paul Miller to her death.

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Authorities also said John-Paul was not in North Carolina when Mica died. Investigators said he had traveled to Charleston for a sporting event and was returning to Myrtle Beach.

The case took another turn in December 2025 when a federal grand jury indicted John-Paul Miller on charges of cyberstalking and making false statements to federal investigators.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Miller engaged in a pattern of harassment before Mica’s death. The indictment accused him of sending repeated unwanted communications, posting a private photograph without consent, monitoring her activities and interfering with her personal life.

Prosecutors also alleged Miller misled investigators about hiring a private investigator and damaging Mica’s tires.

Miller has denied abusing Mica and pleaded not guilty. He has maintained that he was not responsible for her death. His trial is scheduled for the October 2026 term of the federal court.