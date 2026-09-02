“Dancing With the Stars” has revealed its Season 35 cast, with Jenna Dewan, Julia Stiles, Harry Shum Jr. and Giada De Laurentiis among the celebrities competing for the Mirrorball Trophy. The full lineup was announced Wednesday on “Good Morning America,” where the stars appeared with their professional dance partners. The new season will open with two episodes on Sept. 15 and 16 on ABC and Disney+. It will also stream on Disney+, with episodes available on Hulu the following day. The cast brings together actors, athletes, reality TV stars, a musician, a comedian and other familiar faces.

Jenna Dewan, Julia Stiles and Harry Shum Jr. join DWTS Season 35

Season 35 brings a varied cast to the ballroom, with several well-known stars taking on their first DWTS challenge. (Instagram)

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Jenna Dewan is returning to her dance roots after becoming known for her role in “Step Up,” where she starred alongside Channing Tatum. She will compete with Val Chmerkovskiy. Julia Stiles, who starred in “Save the Last Dance,” will dance with Ezra Sosa. Harry Shum Jr., whose credits include “Glee,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” will team up with Jenna Johnson.

Giada De Laurentiis is also taking on the ballroom challenge. The celebrity chef and television personality will compete with Alan Bersten. Speaking on “GMA,” she admitted that the experience has been harder than expected.

“The dancing is a lot rougher than I thought it would be,” De Laurentiis said.

She then joked about her family connection to dance, saying, “I figured my grandmother was a dancer and I thought maybe I got some of those genes - definitely not,”

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{{^usCountry}} The other newly announced celebrity-professional pairs are: Jenna Dewan - Val Chmerkovskiy

Julia Stiles - Ezra Sosa

Harry Shum Jr. - Jenna Johnson

Giada De Laurentiis - Alan Bersten

Tatyana Ali - Jan Ravnik

Tyler Cameron - Sharna Burgess

Ezra Frech - Daniella Karagach

Amber Glenn - Pasha Pashkov

Taylor Hanson - Britt Stewart

Conner Leavitt - Adele Zaikman

Sarah Jane Nader - Hailey Bills

Connor Wood - Rylee Arnold {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other newly announced celebrity-professional pairs are: Jenna Dewan - Val Chmerkovskiy

Julia Stiles - Ezra Sosa

Harry Shum Jr. - Jenna Johnson

Giada De Laurentiis - Alan Bersten

Tatyana Ali - Jan Ravnik

Tyler Cameron - Sharna Burgess

Ezra Frech - Daniella Karagach

Amber Glenn - Pasha Pashkov

Taylor Hanson - Britt Stewart

Conner Leavitt - Adele Zaikman

Sarah Jane Nader - Hailey Bills

Connor Wood - Rylee Arnold {{/usCountry}}

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Jackson Olson, Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller complete DWTS cast

Some Season 35 contestants were announced before Wednesday’s main reveal. Jackson Olson, a second baseman for the Savannah Bananas, will compete with Emma Slater. Maura Higgins, who appeared on “Love Island” and “The Traitors US,” will dance with Mark Ballas. Ciara Miller of “Summer House” and “The Traitors” will team up with Brandon Armstrong.

Jackson Olson - Emma Slater

Maura Higgins - Mark Ballas

Ciara Miller - Brandon Armstrong

Guillermo Rodriguez - Witney Carson

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Guillermo Rodriguez, best known as Jimmy Kimmel’s longtime sidekick on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” will make his “DWTS” debut with Witney Carson. Carson previously revealed that she plans to compete while pregnant with her third child.

Also Read: Dancing with the Stars 20th anniversary: Tom Bergeron returns, Elaine Hendrix gets perfect score, and more

DWTS Season 35 hosts, judges and premiere date

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will return as hosts for Season 35. Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will again judge the performances.

The new season starts with a two-night premiere on Sept. 15 and 16 on ABC and Disney+. Episodes will then continue on Tuesdays, with the next day’s episode available to stream on Hulu.